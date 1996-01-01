Thread: Flush it and move on

Results 1 to 7 of 7

    TexasZagFan
    Flush it and move on

    For as great as Nembhard played against UCLA, he just didn't have it tonight.

    Coaches will use the game video to teach at least a dozen lessons to the players, onward and upward.
    Spink
    Default

    Obviously Duke caused a lot of these mistakes. The experience will be so beneficial. Fun game!
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Tex—

    A rough game for a very good player

    Six turnovers. Key travel, key miss on 1 and 1. Missed three.

    He will bounce back.

    Duke proved they are one of the best teams. We are too

    Timme and Chet stay out of foul trouble and our freshman continue to get better, I like our chances in game two if it happens. Need to take care of the ball a bit better.
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife
    Tex—

    A rough game for a very good player

    Six turnovers. Key travel, key miss on 1 and 1. Missed three.

    He will bounce back.

    Duke proved they are one of the best teams. We are too

    Timme and Chet stay out of foul trouble and our freshman continue to get better, I like our chances in game two if it happens. Need to take care of the ball a bit better.
    Agree completely, Andrew and the Zags will bounce back...no worries. They just proved they weren't invincible tonight. For November, it was a hell of a game that should have been played on prime time. ESPN screwed the pooch with the late start. That football game between UNC and NC State was putrid. Mack Brown should retire after his team imploded in the last two minutes.
    Chicken Ball
    Default

    For all the frustration, the score differential also comes down to that ridiculous, banked three by Baker. Tonight was pretty close to a coin toss.


    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Chicken Ball
    For all the frustration, the score differential also comes down to that ridiculous, banked three by Baker. Tonight was pretty close to a coin toss.


    I forgot about that.

    Meanwhile, on the other end, Chet was cold from deep. It’s wild how such a closely contested game can come down to a few things like that.
    demian
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Chicken Ball
    For all the frustration, the score differential also comes down to that ridiculous, banked three by Baker. Tonight was pretty close to a coin toss.

    Great point. If memory serves me correct I think we had a wide open breakaway Layin and someone threw it way to far ahead of strawther and he saved it from going out of bounds and it went to Duke and we blew a golden opportunity for two free points and to push the lead to I think 5. Then on ensuing Posse sun that Baker guy hit the backboard 3. I immediately thought oh crap! Ive seen this movie before
