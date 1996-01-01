Thread: Never Want to Lose/ But Never Want Undefeated Again

Never Want to Lose/ But Never Want Undefeated Again
I wanted to beat Duke badly.
But tonight, I admit, Duke was the better team, not by a big margin, but for tonight.
But I did NOT want to go the regular season undefeated again. It put even extra pressure on our guys. Plus, you learn some things when you lose.
We beat Texas, UCLA, we went down to the last minute with Duke (Who wll be No. 1 and we'll be 2, IMO), we have a game against a top 15 Alabama team we have to win, and not take Texas Tech lightly.
IF we make it through THAT non-conf. sched with one loss it is miraculous.
I also think this is the year our conf. win streak breaks. Good teams lurking out there. And that's okay, too.
I would love for this young team to go into the NCAA as a No. 1 seed in the West with 2-3 losses.
I hate Duke. I would'lve loved to have beat them. But we didn't want to be undefeated again. We played a tough game down to the wire. I'm happy.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.