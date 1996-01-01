Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Duke 11/26/21

    Default It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Duke 11/26/21

    Good Morning Zagfans. It's Gameday. The best day of the week. And THis Gameday is one of the very best. There just isn't anything that compares to Gonzaga playing Duke. So get on your best, or luckiest, Zag gear that you have and get ready to rock and roll. We finally get to see how Holmgren and Banchero match up. I also want to see if Duke will double team Timme, and what happens if they don't. I think they may try to not double him in the beginning. I imagine that Duke's center is one who is pretty tough. And how will Nembhard do agaist a very physical Duke team? And can the quickness and speed of Bolton, Strawther, and Sallis be too much for the physicality of Duke? I think that this can be a game where Hickman shows how good he is. And Watson, I believe, is going to come out and play his best game of his career so he can get me off his back. (hahahahahaah)!

    I believe that in the end it will be Gonzaga's defense that will be the difference. This is just such a great defensive team. How will they defend Banchero? I'm looking forward to see the answer. I know that most Duke fans believe that we don't stand a chance against Coach K and his Dukies. Gonzaga fans think differently. I can hardly wait to see our fans in action. And Finally, Duke is coming our West to play our Zags. I've been wanting to see that for years, and today i finally will.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Thanks, Bornie!

    I love your Game Day posts! I'll be at Twin Peaks in Valley Ranch for the game, in case any North Texans want to join me. First couple rounds are on me.

    A couple of years ago, our waitress was a friend of Ryan Woolridge, I'm sure she has since graduated from UNT.

    I think I'll wear the t-shirt from the Elite 8 game against Duke...rid that baby of its demons...lol.

    O/T, Big D has earned a new nickname from his baseball coach: Mr. Clutch. Y'all would be proud of him. 11 years old, and is already making the right plays that go unnoticed by casual fans, such as backing plays up, and hitting the ball like Wee Willie Keeler. A big chunk of my salary next year, and beyond, will be going to his college fund...to GU, of course.
    Considering here in Vegas the zags are a 8.5 pt favorite, I would say the oddsmakers don’t think Duke has much of a chance
