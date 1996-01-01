Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Duke 11/26/21

It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Duke 11/26/21
Good Morning Zagfans. It's Gameday. The best day of the week. And THis Gameday is one of the very best. There just isn't anything that compares to Gonzaga playing Duke. So get on your best, or luckiest, Zag gear that you have and get ready to rock and roll. We finally get to see how Holmgren and Banchero match up. I also want to see if Duke will double team Timme, and what happens if they don't. I think they may try to not double him in the beginning. I imagine that Duke's center is one who is pretty tough. And how will Nembhard do agaist a very physical Duke team? And can the quickness and speed of Bolton, Strawther, and Sallis be too much for the physicality of Duke? I think that this can be a game where Hickman shows how good he is. And Watson, I believe, is going to come out and play his best game of his career so he can get me off his back. (hahahahahaah)!
I believe that in the end it will be Gonzaga's defense that will be the difference. This is just such a great defensive team. How will they defend Banchero? I'm looking forward to see the answer. I know that most Duke fans believe that we don't stand a chance against Coach K and his Dukies. Gonzaga fans think differently. I can hardly wait to see our fans in action. And Finally, Duke is coming our West to play our Zags. I've been wanting to see that for years, and today i finally will.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!