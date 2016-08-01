-
Game Thread: Duke 11.26.2021
This may well be the most anticipated game of the college basketball season until April. This is East vs. West; old money vs. nouveau riche; perhaps even signifying the passing of the torch for the Dean of College Basketball.
Tip: 10:30 Eastern, 7:30 Pacific
TV: ESPN
Video stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/catalog/d...nce#bucketId=2
Audio stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503
Live stats: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401369835
http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=378418
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
