Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Beat Duke

  1. Today, 05:50 AM #1
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,384

    Default Beat Duke

    Send Koach off with an L. Dont care if it is a blowout or gut wrencher. Get it done, Zags.
    Beat Duke. GoZags

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ

    NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
    Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Michigan 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
    -----
    FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
    UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Michigan 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0, Duke 0, Kansas 0
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:56 AM #2
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,726

    Default

    Get it done, Zags.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:04 AM #3
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,780

    Default

    This year is going to be the culmination of the changing of the guard in college basketball that began back in 2016-17. Beating Duke and showing Coach K the door in his final season is just another step.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules