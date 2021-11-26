-
Other Games: Friday - 11. 26. 21
WCC
Portland vs. Montana State - Noon
UIC vs. USD 12:30
Arkansas -PB @ Pacific - 7:00 - WCCN
USF vs UAB - 8:30 - FS1
Others
Michigan State vs. #6 Baylor - 8:00am - ESPN
Dayton vs. #4 Kansas - 10:30 - ESPN
#22 UConn vs. VCU - 10:30 - ESPN2
Omaha @ #3 Purdue - 11:00 - BTN+
Tenn Tech @ #15 Tenn - Noon - SECN+
#19 Auburn vs. Syracuse - 1:30 - ESPN2
#10 Alabama vs. Drake - 1:30 - ESPNU
Belmont vs. Iona - 3:30 - ESPNU
#25 Xavier vs. VA Tech - 4:00 - ESPN2
North Florida @ #10 Kentucky - 4:00 - SECN
Iowa State vs. #9 Memphis - 6:00 - ESPN2
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11126/group/50
