Thread: Happy Thanksgiving, GUBoards family

And a Merry Thanksgiving to you all.
I've been on these boards in one fashion or another since 2001, but caught my first glimpse of Gonzaga on public access TV in 1994, while living in Chattaroy. I remember seeing John Rillie playing with a shaved head. He looked like Peter Garrett from Midnight Oil. If you get a chance to see a game from that era you'll see the proto-Zag talent that would be a staple for years to come. Every now and then they rebroadcast the Top of the World Classic when Gonzaga played a top 5 ranked Clemson ('97?) team and defeated them with ease.
All of the triumphs and crushing defeats in between to the current state of their program.
What a ride.
There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright
Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
