Thread: Happy Thanksgiving, GUBoards family

    GoZags
    GoZags
    University Place, WA
    Default Happy Thanksgiving, GUBoards family

    Our friend caduceus ended his "Head to Head" post with the following earlier this morning ...

    Either way, I'm thankful we have a team that's performed like no one would have expected even five years ago. I remember the days of Pepperdine and LMU kicking our butts in the conference tourney, and we were all down there just for the parties, the beer, the beach sand, and didn't care about the score. We've come so far.

    Very thankful.
    His memories go back to the early WCC tourney days. I recall when it was a big deal that Jud Heathcote (former Spokane HS coach) would bring his Montana Grizzlies to Kennedy Pavilion. THOSE were fun games.

    So let me echo the earlier sentiments and say Happy Thanksgiving one and all.

    "Very thankful" indeed. GoZags.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ

    NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
    Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Michigan 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
    -----
    FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
    UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Kansas 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0
    billyberu
    billyberu
    Methow, WA
    And a Merry Thanksgiving to you all.

    I've been on these boards in one fashion or another since 2001, but caught my first glimpse of Gonzaga on public access TV in 1994, while living in Chattaroy. I remember seeing John Rillie playing with a shaved head. He looked like Peter Garrett from Midnight Oil. If you get a chance to see a game from that era you'll see the proto-Zag talent that would be a staple for years to come. Every now and then they rebroadcast the Top of the World Classic when Gonzaga played a top 5 ranked Clemson ('97?) team and defeated them with ease.
    All of the triumphs and crushing defeats in between to the current state of their program.

    What a ride.


    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    Irving, TX
    So let me echo the earlier sentiments and say Happy Thanksgiving one and all.

    "Very thankful" indeed. GoZags.
    Thanks to you and Cad for the memories...and being a member of the Snake Pit, before it morphed into the Kennel Club.

    And ROTC Drill Team members selling seat cushions before the game. I still have mine, and the memories that go with it. Let's just say my purchase was not voluntary...lol.

    I'm thankful that my month old granddaughter is growing healthier by the day, she just broke through two pounds. I know she's got St. Al and Father Tony on her side.
