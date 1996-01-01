-
Results of Close Lose with Stanford
Well, now we know how our close loss to Stanford was seen by the writers and coaches.
AP Poll - Unranked to receiving 1 vote
Coaches Poll - Receiving Votes (59), ranked 27th to Receiving Votes (36), ranked 28th.
College Insiders - Ranked 9th to Ranked 4th
In the AP Poll, both BYU and Washington State are receiving votes and are ranked above Gonzaga. Utah is unranked.
In the Coach's Poll, Gonzaga, WSU, BYU and Utah are all receiving votes with Gonzaga ranked above the other 3.
In the College Insiders Poll, BYU is ranked #2 with 2 first place votes while Gonzaga is ranked 4th with no first place votes. Utah and WSU are not mid-majors.
In the ESPN Bracketology, Gonzaga went from not being mentioned, to being listed in the Next 4 out.
We have a long ways to go, but at least we are on the board.
The ladies now have a path forward, for an "at-large" bid but it does not accommodate any more loses.
ZagDad
