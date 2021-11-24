Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: WBB Travels to Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown

  Today, 04:49 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default WBB Travels to Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown

    From GoZags:

    WBB Travels to Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown
    The Zags will play three different teams between Nov. 26-28

    RV/RV Gonzaga (3-1, 0-0 WCC) at Rainbow Wahine Showdown
    NOV. 26-28 | STAN SHERIFF CENTER | HONOLULU, HI
    LIVE VIDEO (ESPN+) | LIVE STATS: GAME 1, GAME 2, GAME 3 | 790 AM KJRB

    THE TIP OFF
    - The Gonzaga Bulldogs travel to Honolulu, HI to take on Utah, Eastern Illinois and Hawaii.
    - The Zags are receiving votes in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll this week.
    - Gonzaga is coming off a close 66-62 loss to No. 7/2 Stanford. Overall, Gonzaga had 26 points come from the bench and 22 in the paint. The Zags also forced 13 turnovers and scored 14 points off them.
    - GU is forcing an average of 16 turnovers per game and a total of 60 so far this season.
    - Utah is one of three Pac-12 teams the Bulldogs is scheduled to play. The other two include defending National Champion Stanford and Washington State University at home on Dec. 8.
    - The meeting between the Bulldogs and Eastern Illinois will be the first meeting for the two teams.
    - GU and Hawaii have met up three times in history with Hawaii winning all three. The Zags look to earn their first win over the Rainbow Warriors.
    - In the fall tournament last season, the Zags traveled to South Dakota to compete against Oklahoma, South Carolina and South Dakota. The game against OU got canceled as GU fell to USC 79-72 and defeated South Dakota 54-50. The tournament was the first games for the Gonzaga Bulldogs as the schedule was amended due to COVID.
    - The Bulldogs are averaging 67.5 points a game and shooting a 44.9 percentage from the field. The Truongs lead the team in points with Kaylynne tallying 11.3 ppg and Kayleigh recording 10.7. Sophomore Yvonne Ejim is tied with Kaylylnne with 10.8 ppg.
    - Gonzaga starts three of its four first games at home. The lone road game was Montana on Nov. 14 before the team traveled to the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Hawaii over Thanksgiving.
    - The Bulldogs will face six teams that were part of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including defending National Champions, Stanford.
    - Last season, the Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight year under head coach Lisa Fortier.
    - Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fifth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.

    SERIES INFO: Utah: 8 all-time meetings; Utah leads 5-3. Eastern Illinois: First time meeting. Hawaii: 3 all-times meeting; Hawaii leads 3-0.
    STREAK: Utah - 1. Hawaii - 3.
    FIRST MEETING: Utah defeated GU 89-59 in 1996. Hawaii defeated Gonzaga in 1987 at home, 66-62.
    LAST MEETING: Utah won in 2016, 77-92 in the WNIT Second Round in Spokane, Wash. Hawaii and Gonzaga met in the 2007 Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu in 2003 and 2007. Hawaii won 71-6 in 2003 and 68-57 in 2007.

    SCOUTING THE UTES:
    - Utah's offense is the second-best scoring offense in the nation. They are averaging 95.2 points per game. Besides scoring, Utah ranks fourth in the nation in made threes per game, as they average 12.2.
    - Utah opened the season with back-to-back 100-point games. This was only the second time in program history that Utah scored 100 or more in back-to-back times. The first time this happened was during the 1978-79 season.
    - Utah set a single-game school record against Lipscomb when they hit 19 threes. The previous record was 16 made three-pointers against Colorado on Jan. 17, 2020.

    SCOUTING THE PANTHERS:
    - Senior Guard Kira Arthofer continues to demonstrate her prowess on both the offensive and defensive end, as she leads the OVC in both assists per game with 5.8 and steals per game with 4.3.
    - The Panthers defeated the visiting Oakland City Mighty Oaks 79-60 on Monday, November 22. Lariah Washington led all scorers with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field, while Julia Bengtson scored 13. Miah Monahan scored 7 points and dished out 5 assists in her first career start while Abby Wahl finished with 9 points and 9 rebounds.

    SCOUTING THE RAINBOW WARRIORS:
    - The University of Hawai'i women's basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 71-68 final over Portland State on Sunday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
    - Hawai'i is currently 1-3 as the team just hosted another tournament last week. Two of the three losses come from two other WCC teams, University of San Diego and the University of Portland.
    - Three players average in double digits, including Amy Atwell (18.5), Kallin Spiller (13-3) and Daejah Phillips (12.0).
    Link: https://gozags.com/news/2021/11/24/w...-showdown.aspx

    ZagDad
  Today, 04:53 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default

    From the Spokesman-Review:

    Gonzaga women open Hawaii tournament against unbeaten Utah
    By Jim Allen
    jima@spokesman.com
    (509) 459-5437

    The Utah women’s basketball team has some gaudy stats to go along with its 4-0 record.

    Going into Friday’s game against Gonzaga, the Utes are winning by an average of almost 40 points while outrebounding opponents by 20 per game and shooting almost 50% from the field.

    Even more startling, Utah is averaging almost 23 assists a game, the top mark in the country.

    The experts, however, aren’t impressed. For one thing, those wins – all at home – have come against Lipscomb, Xavier, Saint Mary’s and Cincinnati.

    Also, the Utes are coming off another tough season (5-16 overall and 4-15 in the Pacific-12 Conference).

    Utah has six players back from last year, but is picked for a 10th-place finish in the Pac-12.

    Gonzaga will play the Utes at 2 p.m. in the first game of Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Manoa, Hawaii. The Zags will play Eastern Illinois (4-0) on Saturday and host Hawaii (2-2) on Sunday.

    The Zags also had some good stats after sweeping Montana State, Montana and Idaho State; they’re 3-1 after a 66-62 home loss Sunday to seventh-ranked Stanford.

    “It’s not the end of the world every time you lose a game,” GU coach Lisa Fortier said. “You can be mad and also learn from it.”

    Fortier also said there could be “some things that will change” in upcoming games.

    Through four games, the Zags are shooting 45% from the field and 34% from 3-point range. They’re also dominating on the boards with a plus-nine average.

    They are holding opponents to 34% shooting and just 23% from beyond the arc. GU has 10 steals per game.

    The Zags are showing remarkable balance, with four players averaging at least 10 points, but none more than Kaylynne Truong’s 11.3 per game.

    Like Truong, second-leading scorer Yvonne Ejim (10.8 ppg) comes off the bench.

    Senior starters Anamaria Virjoghe and Abby O’Connor are averaging a combined 6.5 ppg while playing the same minutes as Truong and Ejim.

    With three games in three days, expect more minutes for the backups, including five-star recruit Bree Salenbien, who is averaging 2½ minutes backing up O’Connor.
    Link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...against-unbea/

    ZagDad
  Today, 05:22 PM
    seacatfan
    Default

    That second article, the author kind of paints himself into a corner. While dissing all of Utah's opponents up to this point, he better hope the Zags don't struggle even the slightest bit against St. Mary's in any game they play against the Gaels this year.

    He also completely ignores that Utah is going very deep into their bench every game, with only 2 players averaging over 20 mpg so far, and neither of those are among the 6 returners from last year. We haven't seen what the Utes will look like when they actually keep their starting unit on the floor for more than half of a game.
