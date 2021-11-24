Thread: WBB Travels to Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown

WBB Travels to Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown

The Zags will play three different teams between Nov. 26-28RV/RV Gonzaga (3-1, 0-0 WCC) at Rainbow Wahine ShowdownNOV. 26-28 | STAN SHERIFF CENTER | HONOLULU, HILIVE VIDEO (ESPN+) | LIVE STATS: GAME 1, GAME 2, GAME 3 | 790 AM KJRB- The Gonzaga Bulldogs travel to Honolulu, HI to take on Utah, Eastern Illinois and Hawaii.- The Zags are receiving votes in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll this week.- Gonzaga is coming off a close 66-62 loss to No. 7/2 Stanford. Overall, Gonzaga had 26 points come from the bench and 22 in the paint. The Zags also forced 13 turnovers and scored 14 points off them.- GU is forcing an average of 16 turnovers per game and a total of 60 so far this season.- Utah is one of three Pac-12 teams the Bulldogs is scheduled to play. The other two include defending National Champion Stanford and Washington State University at home on Dec. 8.- The meeting between the Bulldogs and Eastern Illinois will be the first meeting for the two teams.- GU and Hawaii have met up three times in history with Hawaii winning all three. The Zags look to earn their first win over the Rainbow Warriors.- In the fall tournament last season, the Zags traveled to South Dakota to compete against Oklahoma, South Carolina and South Dakota. The game against OU got canceled as GU fell to USC 79-72 and defeated South Dakota 54-50. The tournament was the first games for the Gonzaga Bulldogs as the schedule was amended due to COVID.- The Bulldogs are averaging 67.5 points a game and shooting a 44.9 percentage from the field. The Truongs lead the team in points with Kaylynne tallying 11.3 ppg and Kayleigh recording 10.7. Sophomore Yvonne Ejim is tied with Kaylylnne with 10.8 ppg.- Gonzaga starts three of its four first games at home. The lone road game was Montana on Nov. 14 before the team traveled to the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Hawaii over Thanksgiving.- The Bulldogs will face six teams that were part of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including defending National Champions, Stanford.- Last season, the Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight year under head coach Lisa Fortier.- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fifth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.Utah: 8 all-time meetings; Utah leads 5-3. Eastern Illinois: First time meeting. Hawaii: 3 all-times meeting; Hawaii leads 3-0.Utah - 1. Hawaii - 3.Utah defeated GU 89-59 in 1996. Hawaii defeated Gonzaga in 1987 at home, 66-62.Utah won in 2016, 77-92 in the WNIT Second Round in Spokane, Wash. Hawaii and Gonzaga met in the 2007 Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu in 2003 and 2007. Hawaii won 71-6 in 2003 and 68-57 in 2007.- Utah's offense is the second-best scoring offense in the nation. They are averaging 95.2 points per game. Besides scoring, Utah ranks fourth in the nation in made threes per game, as they average 12.2.- Utah opened the season with back-to-back 100-point games. This was only the second time in program history that Utah scored 100 or more in back-to-back times. The first time this happened was during the 1978-79 season.- Utah set a single-game school record against Lipscomb when they hit 19 threes. The previous record was 16 made three-pointers against Colorado on Jan. 17, 2020.- Senior Guard Kira Arthofer continues to demonstrate her prowess on both the offensive and defensive end, as she leads the OVC in both assists per game with 5.8 and steals per game with 4.3.- The Panthers defeated the visiting Oakland City Mighty Oaks 79-60 on Monday, November 22. Lariah Washington led all scorers with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field, while Julia Bengtson scored 13. Miah Monahan scored 7 points and dished out 5 assists in her first career start while Abby Wahl finished with 9 points and 9 rebounds.- The University of Hawai'i women's basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 71-68 final over Portland State on Sunday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.- Hawai'i is currently 1-3 as the team just hosted another tournament last week. Two of the three losses come from two other WCC teams, University of San Diego and the University of Portland.- Three players average in double digits, including Amy Atwell (18.5), Kallin Spiller (13-3) and Daejah Phillips (12.0).