Thread: Lady Zags Kneeling During National Anthem

GU womens basketball players jeered by some fans for kneeling during national anthem
By Jim Allen
jima@spokesman.com
(509) 459-5437
The Gonzaga women basketball players endured some tough calls during Sundays narrow loss to Stanford.
But perhaps the harshest came from a few of their own fans, who yelled and heckled while several players knelt during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner.
After the game, Coach Lisa Fortier said she was a little bit disappointed in some of our fans.
We love our veterans, we love our military, we are in good support of that, Fortier said. It has nothing to do with hating our country.
The practice of kneeling before athletic events goes back to 2016, when NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick did so to protest racial injustice and police brutality.
The issue caught the nations attention again in the spring of 2020, following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
As the protests spread to Spokane that summer, Fortier joined them.
It told me that what Ive done to be supportive hasnt been enough to move the needle to support Black athletes, their families and their dreams,
Fortier said at the time. Thats something I can do to show support, to peacefully protest the racism that exists in our society.