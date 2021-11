Thread: Lady Zags Kneeling During National Anthem

GU women’s basketball players jeered by some fans for kneeling during national anthem

By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437The Gonzaga women basketball players endured some tough calls during Sunday’s narrow loss to Stanford.But perhaps the harshest came from a few of their own fans, who yelled and heckled while several players knelt during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner.After the game, Coach Lisa Fortier said she was “a little bit disappointed in some of our fans.”The practice of kneeling before athletic events goes back to 2016, when NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick did so to protest racial injustice and police brutality.The issue caught the nation’s attention again in the spring of 2020, following the death of George Floyd in police custody.As the protests spread to Spokane that summer, Fortier joined them.Fortier said at the time.