Thread: Lady Zags Kneeling During National Anthem

GU womens basketball players jeered by some fans for kneeling during national anthem

By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437The Gonzaga women basketball players endured some tough calls during Sundays narrow loss to Stanford.But perhaps the harshest came from a few of their own fans, who yelled and heckled while several players knelt during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner.After the game, Coach Lisa Fortier said she was a little bit disappointed in some of our fans.The practice of kneeling before athletic events goes back to 2016, when NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick did so to protest racial injustice and police brutality.The issue caught the nations attention again in the spring of 2020, following the death of George Floyd in police custody.As the protests spread to Spokane that summer, Fortier joined them.Fortier said at the time.