Thread: Lady Zags Kneeling During National Anthem

    ZagDad84
    In another thread, the issue of the Lady Zags kneeling during the National Anthem (picture posted by the Spokesman-Review) was raised and it has been a very hot topic on the Lady Zag facebook page. Our very own SkipZag asked me specifically how I "knew" what the Lady Zags were protesting.

    In yesterday's Spokesman-Review, there was an article published which made it very clear what the Gonzaga WBB players and staff meant by their kneeling during the National Anthem.

    From the Spokesman-Review:

    GU womens basketball players jeered by some fans for kneeling during national anthem
    By Jim Allen
    jima@spokesman.com
    (509) 459-5437

    The Gonzaga women basketball players endured some tough calls during Sundays narrow loss to Stanford.

    But perhaps the harshest came from a few of their own fans, who yelled and heckled while several players knelt during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner.

    After the game, Coach Lisa Fortier said she was a little bit disappointed in some of our fans.

    We love our veterans, we love our military, we are in good support of that, Fortier said. It has nothing to do with hating our country.

    The practice of kneeling before athletic events goes back to 2016, when NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick did so to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

    The issue caught the nations attention again in the spring of 2020, following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

    As the protests spread to Spokane that summer, Fortier joined them.

    It told me that what Ive done to be supportive hasnt been enough to move the needle to support Black athletes, their families and their dreams, Fortier said at the time. Thats something I can do to show support, to peacefully protest the racism that exists in our society.
    You can read the entire article here: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...y-some-fans-f/

    ZagDad
    northwest1
    And no one notices the glaring fact that the team is mainly white. No black assistants at all. Do as I say not as I do comes to mind. Fortier should be called out on diversifying the recruiting more which I fully support. Would like to see a black assistant too. The rest is just double speak and she knows it.
