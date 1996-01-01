Thread: Selling 2 tickets for Battle in Seattle, lower bowl.

-
Selling 2 tickets for Battle in Seattle, lower bowl.
My wife and I (both Zag alums) have two extra tickets for Battle in Seattle vs Alabama on Dec 4th at Climate Pledge Arena. Our friends who were supposed to join us for the game cant make it. Anyway, wed love to sell these extra two seats to some other Zags fans, as they will be sitting right next to us. Must be willing to put up with some standing, lots of cheering, and the occasional high-5. Face value, no mark up
but I wouldnt say no to someone buying me an overpriced beer. Please let me know if youre interested. Thanks and Go Zags!
Hey, A good friend and I are flying over from Whitefish to attend the game. I'd really be interested in your tickets. I've attended one Zag game per year for many years and would be glad to high five and buy you a beer (or two. You can email me; chuck@chuckhaney.com
