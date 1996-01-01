Results 1 to 22 of 22

Thread: My impression of UCLA last night

  1. Today, 08:01 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,715

    Default My impression of UCLA last night

    I will alays remember the great years of UCLA basketball under John Wooden. Wooden was the man who, in my opinion, made college basktball what it is at it's best. Wooden was the classiest man/coach ever, and he taught that the key to winning was to build character into his players. Mark Few, I am sure, learned a lot from John Wooden.

    And now there is Cronin. A real thug trying to look classy. I watched Cronin at Cincinnatti for years, and he was a thug there for sure. His style of basketball is so dirty. And we saw it in full display last nigth. To me, THAT UCLA team is a disgrace to UCLA basketball and John Wooden. Ask Timme how dirty UCLA is. They got 2 Level 1 technicals for their dirty play. I've always liked UCLA but will not this year or any year under Cronin. I will be rooting real hard this year for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona to replace UCLA as the class of the Pac 12.



    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:18 AM #2
    ZagHouse
    ZagHouse is offline Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Posts
    318

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    I will alays remember the great years of UCLA basketball under John Wooden. Wooden was the man who, in my opinion, made college basktball what it is at it's best. Wooden was the classiest man/coach ever, and he taught that the key to winning was to build character into his players. Mark Few, I am sure, learned a lot from John Wooden.

    And now there is Cronin. A real thug trying to look classy. I watched Cronin at Cincinnatti for years, and he was a thug there for sure. His style of basketball is so dirty. And we saw it in full display last nigth. To me, THAT UCLA team is a disgrace to UCLA basketball and John Wooden. Ask Timme how dirty UCLA is. They got 2 Level 1 technicals for their dirty play. I've always liked UCLA but will not this year or any year under Cronin. I will be rooting real hard this year for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona to replace UCLA as the class of the Pac 12.



    Go Zags!!!
    I have no affinity for UCLA and am not an apologist for Cronin, but I watched his press conference after the game and didnt see or hear anything not to like. I thought from an Xs and Os standpoint the Bruins ran too much iso where a player just backed his defender down and tried to score. I could criticize him for his offensive game plan. Very little ball movement. Outside of Juzuang no one could hit a consistent shot. I saw their defense as more frustration than anything dirty or coached. I think its good Few and Cronin have a relationship and feel its important that the West Coast is more frequently put in the spotlight.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:35 AM #3
    GrizZAG's Avatar
    GrizZAG
    GrizZAG is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    Spokane / Surprise, AZ
    Posts
    2,115

    Default

    I'm with Reborn on this one. I also watched Cincy and agree he coaches semi-dirty basketball in spite of a nice interview. I mean, what is he going to say, right? That arm grab on Strawther could have resulted in a terrible injury, and that head shot with an elbow to Timme should have been an F-2 IMO and it may be why Timme's neck is bothering him. I remember Elias forearm to the Wake guy's throat and he was tossed. I just think Cronin tells guys that are already playing aggressively be even more aggressive when the chips are down.
    One of the greatest stories in basketball history...Gonzaga!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:48 AM #4
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,646

    Default

    I’m sure the message from the UCLA coaches at half time to The team was, if you want to win you are going to have to play harder. The refs seemed happy to oblige them with their aggressive play. The most egregious one to me was when Chet had position for a rebound and the UCLA player went through him, knocking him to the ground, and resulting in Chet hitting his head.

    Zags, meanwhile, got called mostly for reaches/handsy stuff.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:10 AM #5
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,861

    Default

    I see it the same as Reborn...... I am not sure I heard it right but I think at the end of Fews ESPN on court interview he said something to the effect that UCLA's interior..... were thugs ......if he did I could not agree with him more....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:13 AM #6
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    898

    Default

    I just completely disagree. Cronin has done a great job with UCLA and Division 1 hoops is a physical sport. This is high level basketball—I doubt anybody affiliated with Gonzaga is complaining about the fouls, as both were boarderline common fouls anyway.

    We have an incredible basketball team. Other teams will try to get as physical as possible but it’s not gonna work. UCLA was not over the line at all, IMO. And that’s a pretty good coach on the other side. Not one of the best in the country but probably the tier beneath that.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:13 AM #7
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,937

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bartruff1 View Post
    I see it the same as Reborn...... I am not sure I heard it right but I think at the end of Fews ESPN on court interview he said something to the effect that UCLA's interior..... were thugs ......if he did I could not agree with him more....
    Highly doubt MF used those words.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 09:19 AM #8
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    898

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Highly doubt MF used those words.
    He didn’t, he was basically saying they are tough, physical players and Chet went toe to toe with them, as a credit to both UCLA and Chet.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 09:19 AM #9
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,583

    Default

    A few more physical games like this will be great for March. Opposing coaches will thug up their game plans for the Zags, because you can’t beat us trying to play at our pace.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 09:35 AM #10
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,724

    Default

    I don't mind physical play as long as it's not dirty and the refs call it consistently. The fact Jaquez could arm bar on practically every possession while we were getting called for ticky-tack sh*t the first ten minutes of the second half was a cataclysm.

    Those refs should be asked to watch and reflect on their officiating "performance".
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 09:43 AM #11
    Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Posts
    2,296

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    I will alays remember the great years of UCLA basketball under John Wooden. Wooden was the man who, in my opinion, made college basktball what it is at it's best. Wooden was the classiest man/coach ever, and he taught that the key to winning was to build character into his players. Mark Few, I am sure, learned a lot from John Wooden.

    And now there is Cronin. A real thug trying to look classy. I watched Cronin at Cincinnatti for years, and he was a thug there for sure. His style of basketball is so dirty. And we saw it in full display last nigth. To me, THAT UCLA team is a disgrace to UCLA basketball and John Wooden. Ask Timme how dirty UCLA is. They got 2 Level 1 technicals for their dirty play. I've always liked UCLA but will not this year or any year under Cronin. I will be rooting real hard this year for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona to replace UCLA as the class of the Pac 12.



    Go Zags!!!
    I didn't feel like they were dirty or acting like "thugs" at all. I also don't have any issue with Mick Cronin. There is nothing wrong with a hard nosed, physical style of play. They did end up with two flagrant fouls. One of which was obvious (Campbell) and one that was a legitimate call but I didn't think had much intent. If you play that style, you will get calls against you, but it's fine.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 09:46 AM #12
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    8,533

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    I will alays remember the great years of UCLA basketball under John Wooden. Wooden was the man who, in my opinion, made college basktball what it is at it's best. Wooden was the classiest man/coach ever, and he taught that the key to winning was to build character into his players. Mark Few, I am sure, learned a lot from John Wooden.

    And now there is Cronin. A real thug trying to look classy. I watched Cronin at Cincinnatti for years, and he was a thug there for sure. His style of basketball is so dirty. And we saw it in full display last nigth. To me, THAT UCLA team is a disgrace to UCLA basketball and John Wooden. Ask Timme how dirty UCLA is. They got 2 Level 1 technicals for their dirty play. I've always liked UCLA but will not this year or any year under Cronin. I will be rooting real hard this year for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona to replace UCLA as the class of the Pac 12.



    Go Zags!!!
    I used to think that Wooden was something special. THEN I learned about his tolerating the players being paid, and I lost respect for him.

    Cheating is cheating.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 10:07 AM #13
    zag944
    zag944 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,405

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast View Post
    I don't mind physical play as long as it's not dirty and the refs call it consistently. The fact Jaquez could arm bar on practically every possession while we were getting called for ticky-tack sh*t the first ten minutes of the second half was a cataclysm.

    Those refs should be asked to watch and reflect on their officiating "performance".
    This is how I feel about it too. I have no problem with a scrappy game but both teams should be allowed to play it. Sometimes one team is fouling more than the other and a large disparity is acceptable, but 9-0 fouls to start the 2nd Half in the context of the way both teams were playing is complete BS. Reeked like the officials were subconsciously trying to make this game the close matchup we were all expecting or something.

    I was surprised Few wasn't getting on them a bit...maybe just felt comfortable enough in the lead and wants to keep some good will or something. I know that generally that crew is fairly highly rated.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 10:35 AM #14
    zagamatic
    zagamatic is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Posts
    1,348

    Default

    In regards to the flagrant foul that Timme absorbed....if you go back and watch the full sequence (not just the shortened version edited after a couple of replays) there was a pretty hard shove by Timme to the defensive players chest (not above the shoulders) directly prior to the defenders retaliation forearm. Frankly, it could have been deemed excessive contact by Timme IMO and both players could have been T'd up. I think that the only reason there wasn't a double T is that Timme hit below the shoulders.
    As far as the other flagrant, he just simply held on too long. Didn't see any intent other making sure to not let him make the shot by making a hard foul.
    Other than that, Cronin simply takes advantage of the way that the ncaa and the refs allow teams with lesser offensive skills to play in order to keep games tight and butts in front of the TV. Like it or not, this type of mugging style defense is here to stay as long as ratings stay the same and tv can generate commercial revenue.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 10:54 AM #15
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    9,017

    Default

    Most coaches would not put up with this.

    https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q...tail&FORM=VIRE
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 11:01 AM #16
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,937

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagdawg View Post
    Most coaches would not put up with this.

    https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q...tail&FORM=VIRE
    Good find. He’s right in the middle of it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 11:08 AM #17
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    898

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Highly doubt MF used those words.
    “A bunch of studs” was the quote.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 11:12 AM #18
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,937

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan08 View Post
    “A bunch of studs” was the quote.
    Just heard that. ESPN still pumping the Zags, especially on betting lines.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  19. Today, 11:18 AM #19
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,629

    Default

    I agree UCLA plays some physical ball and it was frustrating. We also got away with some pretty obvious fouls in the first half. I don't understand the need to keep on the track of bashing Cronin and the teams he coached. Beat them on the court and that will silence everything. We will go against corrupt coaches and cheap teams it's just the name of the game.
    America's Team!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  20. Today, 11:27 AM #20
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,715

    Default

    Of course basketball is a tough game. Especially at the college level which I know. And if you don't believe that there is a difference between tough defensive play and dirty play, you need to watch a little closer. West Virginia plays tough basketball. Florida State plays very tough basketball. Michigan State plays a very tough style of basketball. And Gonzaga and Villanova play darn tough basketball and are clean doing it. How many times do you think Cronans Cinnicinatti teams got into fights on the court? Yessssssssssssss Fights.....and Dirty basketball will eventually leading to a fight and someone getting thrown out of the game. I think it's the refs job to keep tough play to escalating into dirty play, and last nights' "dirty" play by UCLA was also a result of refs not keeping UCLA under control. As has been pointed out by some here, the refs were really letting UCLA get away with some very rough play. thats my opinion, and I hve played a lot of basketball at a very tough level....and have seen and been involved in "dirty" play and have in fact been involved in a few fights while playing at Gonzaga. there used to be quite a few fights back in those days, and rules and reffing has cleaned the sport up a lot....

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  21. Today, 01:18 PM #21
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,861

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan08 View Post
    “A bunch of studs” was the quote.
    Thanks....that makes more sense....In spite of the caveat .....I will apologize for alluding to something I was not sure of.....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  22. Today, 01:51 PM #22
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,103

    Default

    I was impressed by how well the Zags just kept their head in the game throughout that physical contact. Our last couple of NCAA Tournament losses (Baylor and Texas Tech) came against teams that pushed and grabbed for forty minutes. In both games, the officials allowed that physicality. Our kids need to learn how to play through that type of game, so that they can win these games in March.

    I loved how well our kids protected the ball. Nembhard played a great game. Hickman handled the ball really well for a freshman under that pressure. The secondary ball handlers remained alert and ready to receive passes out of the traps.

    I am far more confident about this team’s ability to beat this type of team than I was going into this game.
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules