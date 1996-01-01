Thread: My impression of UCLA last night

I was impressed by how well the Zags just kept their head in the game throughout that physical contact. Our last couple of NCAA Tournament losses (Baylor and Texas Tech) came against teams that pushed and grabbed for forty minutes. In both games, the officials allowed that physicality. Our kids need to learn how to play through that type of game, so that they can win these games in March.
I loved how well our kids protected the ball. Nembhard played a great game. Hickman handled the ball really well for a freshman under that pressure. The secondary ball handlers remained alert and ready to receive passes out of the traps.
I am far more confident about this team’s ability to beat this type of team than I was going into this game.
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.