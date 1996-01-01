Thread: My impression of UCLA last night

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

I will alays remember the great years of UCLA basketball under John Wooden. Wooden was the man who, in my opinion, made college basktball what it is at it's best. Wooden was the classiest man/coach ever, and he taught that the key to winning was to build character into his players. Mark Few, I am sure, learned a lot from John Wooden.



And now there is Cronin. A real thug trying to look classy. I watched Cronin at Cincinnatti for years, and he was a thug there for sure. His style of basketball is so dirty. And we saw it in full display last nigth. To me, THAT UCLA team is a disgrace to UCLA basketball and John Wooden. Ask Timme how dirty UCLA is. They got 2 Level 1 technicals for their dirty play. I've always liked UCLA but will not this year or any year under Cronin. I will be rooting real hard this year for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona to replace UCLA as the class of the Pac 12.







Go Zags!!!