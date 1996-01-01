Random zags fan reached out to me on Twitter about 2 tickets to a home game
I got a completely random message on Twitter last night, and just thought I'd post it here, just in case.
A girl said her fiancé loves the zags, and used to watch zags games with his grandpa. Unfortunately, his grandfather just recently passed away. The fiancé is now trying to get a couple tickets to any zags home game. I'm not sure what her budget is for tickets, but I'd be happy to throw some money in toward the tickets, in an effort to get her fiancé to a game. If you see/hear of anything for a home game, let me know!
