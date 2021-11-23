Thread: Post game radio GU-UCLA

-
Post game radio GU-UCLA
I'm back, hopefully for the season away games. I just can't generate much of anything from the home games but I know many of you don't get to hear this so this is my way of contributing to the board!
Hudson and Morrison: A dominating win over UCLA. UCLA scored the first bucket, the Zags the next 8 and they led the rest of the way. The buldogs presented with the trophy and they celebrate a huge win 83-63, the fifth largest margin of a 1 vs a two. The Bulldogs went down low right away and the led by at least ten points for the last 34 minutes. UCLA missed several layups early and that took the wind out of their sails. Bulldogs led for 37 1/2 minutes to move to 6-0. Nembhard one off his career high, with 24 as Zags shoot 56% from the floor. UCLA held to 34% from the floor. It was pretty much dominating in every category for the Zags. UCLA only 2-12 from three. Jaquez had 19 but needed 22 shots to get there. GU 13 turnovers to only 8 for the Bruins but the Zags outrebounded the Bruins 38-32. Timme 18, Holmgren 15 and Strawther 12.
Bulldogs took the suspense out of this game early. The 8-0 run after the Bruins 2-0 lead wsa just the beginning. And tonight much of the country got thier first look at Chet Holmgren. Morrison noted Chet only got credit for 4 blocks but much like last night Morrison figures he had more than that not to mention the altered shots. Morrison also noted tonight was the most aggressive he has seen Nembhard, pushing the ball and scoring. 6 assists and 3 steals to go with Nembhards 24 points. 49-25 was the biggest lead of the game. You always expect a team as good as UCLA would come out in the second half with real energy and cut the lead the but GU matched their energy to start the second half and pretty much maintained the halftime lead the rest of the game. Timme was 1-5 in the first half but he stuck with it and finished with 18 (5 for 7 in the second half) and 8.
B-Mike: It's not as easy as GU makes it look Hudson said. B--Mike there were long stretches where we really really executed on both ends of the floor. I've been trying to tell people how good Nembard is and tonight people saw it. He just goes about his business, no swagger. Tyger Cambell is unbelievable but Andrews defense was over the top tonight. Our defense all around was over the top tonight. It was a lot of work for UCLA to score tonight and when they get Cody Riley back they are going to be a different team. We fouled too much in the second half. You could see in UCLA's eyes when they started to drive on Chet the changed their mind. He is just a presence out there. Holmgren is so tough, people don't believe it. That one rebound he ended up on his back and popped right up. He is 4-8 from three down here, heck he is our best three point shooter down here. We just threw Kaden out there and he got 6 minutes and 2 rebounds and ended up on the plus side. Sallis and Hickman did a great job. Drew might have had the best defensive night of his career with 8 defensive rebounds. Julian just has an unbelievable floater, he had 9 rebounds. The team was loose all day and he had two great nights, last night and tonight. You don't know what you're going to get with a young team like ours but they were focused. I mean there were billboards all over town, a lot of noise about this game and the kids never lost their focus. And we are still growing.
Zags only got 5 points from the bench tonight, which includes nothing from Watson.Hudson said, you know you always expect a team as good as UCLA is going to make that run on you and there was a point when it kind of looked that way and they Chet nailed that big three, and that really kind of ended things for the Bruins. Jaquez, Juzang, Cambell and Bernard took 49 shots and totaled and finshed with 48 points. Hudson said a quick look, he thought those guys averaged around 65 coming in.
I've used up my free page views here but many of you may be able to read the post game coverage from the LA Times here: https://www.latimes.com/sports/ucla/...l-four-classic
-
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo
Time
-
Glad to see you back. Reading the post game radio thread from Section 116 is tradition now and I miss it when it's not there. Thanks for the post!
Ihre Papiere bitte
-
Thanks, Section 116...You always do a great job...
-
Thx liked the times link also
-
Great job section 116. Nembhard was outstanding tonight.
Love the Zags!!!
-
Thanks, yours are the best posts on the board.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules