Thread: Gonzaga vs UCLA Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Default Gonzaga vs UCLA Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 83
    UCLA 63

    Wow! I never saw this coming. Gonzaga totally dominated UCLA the first half 45-25, and essentially the game was over at the half. Gonzaga slowed it down in the second half and kept a steady lead of 20 throughout. Gonzaga slowed it down to a crawl in the last 3 minutes just using the clock to cloee UCLA out. The announcers raved about Holmgren, and they also did the same regarding Nembhard.

    Nembhard led the Zags with 24 points and 6 assists, and played like a puppet master controlling the whole game. He npt only scored but had complete control of the offense with brilliant passes and dribbling. He also played awesome defense as usual. Holmgren also played outstanding, especially in the first half where he controlled the inside and kept UCLA away from the basket inside. He is the Best BASKET PROTECTR EVER AT Gonzaga. He also had real good offense with 2 threes, and scoring 15 points. Timme had 18 points and really got beat up inside. However he took ever blow like a real warrior. Strather had 11 and 9 rebounds and played real good deense. Bolton helped out with 0 points and 2 threes.

    Gonzaga shot 56% for the game, and 39% from behind the 3 point line. The shot 76 % from the foul line. Very good offense.

    Oh by the way, Watson didn't score and had a real hard time guarding anyone on defense. I hope Few begins to look at Perry more. Perry played some good minutes in the second half and looked pretty good I thought.

    As I expected Gonzaga's defense was just too much for UCLA, especially in the first half when Gonzaga just destroyed UCLA. I love watching this team play D. i felt they shot pretty goof from the 3 point line making 9 threes. They were really hot from behing the arch at the beginning of the game, maybe nailing their first 4 three pointers. Nembhard had two and Bolton

    Well that's about it for now. Gotta led other people chime in...On to Friday nite ve Duke.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Going to ignore the negative on Watson as he picked up two phantom calls that put him to bench and never in flowbut whatever

    Defense wins championships and our defensive engagement was amazing we held them 30 points UNDER their average..Timme managed the contestant mugging and the adjustment for second half allowed us to maintain the lead.

    Hickman was a silent assassin and did very well while Strawther gathered in team leading 9 rebounds
    Exceptional team game and sky limit for this group if they continue to engage as one on defense and rebound.
    This team has taught me I'm not good at predictions. Great team win! Nembhard was an absolute stud, Chet as well. The young guys played well and received real game experience. Liking this team more each game. Juzang a non factor.
    The defense was great. GU held UCLA to 25 points in the first half.
    Quote Originally Posted by GU69 View Post
    The defense was great. GU held UCLA to 25 points in the first half.
    And thirty below their season average
    Love the early leads the Zags been gett'n. Its not like UCLA didn"t play hard...but when you play that hard...get spotted 10 second half fouls and still lose by 20....sheesh. GOOD WIN...GREAT game for Chet.
    First, ucla is tough. Jacques a horse. Juzang a non factor. Cronin is a whiner. Nemby great all game. Straw with a solid 2d half. Of concern bench had 5 points, 6 boards.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    First, ucla is tough. Jacques a horse. Juzang a non factor. Cronin is a whiner. Nemby great all game. Straw with a solid 2d half. Of concern bench had 5 points, 6 boards.
    What does it say about this team that our POY candidate was forgotten tonight? Not that Drew had a bad game...to the contrary, he had a very productive game.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    First, ucla is tough. Jacques a horse. Juzang a non factor. Cronin is a whiner. Nemby great all game. Straw with a solid 2d half. Of concern bench had 5 points, 6 boards.
    Nembhard shut down Juzang. Other than few forced shots mostly on switches he was a not factor simply floating on perimeter

    Actually bench got 7 rebounds and an assist as well. Not too bad of production in big game

    UCLA bench only had 8 points
    Great team defense.
    Juzang was non-existent.
    Tyger was non-existent.
    UCLA couldn't guard Timme, so they mugged him.
    Chet was transcendent.
    Coach went 9 deep in the first half, kept the legs fresh all night. Showed great confidence in both Hickman and Sallis.
    Nemby was a maestro, directing the flow all night. Made every correct decision and scored 24.

    Complete 40 minute beatdown. Bring on Dook.

    Go ZAGS
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    What does it say about this team that our POY candidate was forgotten tonight? Not that Drew had a bad game...to the contrary, he had a very productive game.
    We’re spoiled, Tex
    Nemhard named Tournament MVP and Timme & Holmgren both on the 5 man All Tournament Team. Rightfully so !
    BTW, I didn't realize it was a tournament when the matchups were predetermined, but another pretty piece of crystal for GU.
    Quote Originally Posted by All Weather Fan View Post
    Nemhard named Tournament MVP and Timme & Holmgren both on the 5 man All Tournament Team. Rightfully so !
    BTW, I didn't realize it was a tournament when the matchups were predetermined, but another pretty piece of crystal for GU.
    Huh. Should be Jaime and 4 Zags
    Isn't it rewarding when Gonzaga gets pressed. It's like no problem. We have excellent guards, forward's and bigs that can handle the ball. Hickman is a stud under pressure as the 2nd guard to handle the ball.

    I remember not to long ago getting the ball in was a worry when it mattered.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Quote Originally Posted by White lightning View Post
    Isn't it rewarding when Gonzaga gets pressed. It's like no problem. We have excellent guards, forward's and bigs that can handle the ball. Hickman is a stud under pressure as the 2nd guard to handle the ball.

    I remember not to long ago getting the ball in was a worry when it mattered.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Like at Butler?
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Like at Butler?
    Too much pain.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    We’re spoiled, Tex
    I know it. OTOH, I'm reveling in the success of this program, knowing full well the ride will come to an end sooner than we think.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Like at Butler?
    The Butler player overheard what the Zags were going to do as he walked by Olynyk. I forgave that pass a long time ago
    Quote Originally Posted by zagamatic View Post
    The Butler player overheard what the Zags were going to do as he walked by Olynyk. I forgave that pass a long time ago
    For me, the demons were exorcised in the Elite 8 game against Xavier.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Like at Butler?
    Haha nice one Jazz!! Your posts always always make me chuckle 😀
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Gonzaga 83
    UCLA 63

    Wow! I never saw this coming. Gonzaga totally dominated UCLA the first half 45-25, and essentially the game was over at the half. Gonzaga slowed it down in the second half and kept a steady lead of 20 throughout. Gonzaga slowed it down to a crawl in the last 3 minutes just using the clock to cloee UCLA out. The announcers raved about Holmgren, and they also did the same regarding Nembhard.

    Nembhard led the Zags with 24 points and 6 assists, and played like a puppet master controlling the whole game. He npt only scored but had complete control of the offense with brilliant passes and dribbling. He also played awesome defense as usual. Holmgren also played outstanding, especially in the first half where he controlled the inside and kept UCLA away from the basket inside. He is the Best BASKET PROTECTR EVER AT Gonzaga. He also had real good offense with 2 threes, and scoring 15 points. Timme had 18 points and really got beat up inside. However he took ever blow like a real warrior. Strather had 11 and 9 rebounds and played real good deense. Bolton helped out with 0 points and 2 threes.

    Gonzaga shot 56% for the game, and 39% from behind the 3 point line. The shot 76 % from the foul line. Very good offense.

    Oh by the way, Watson didn't score and had a real hard time guarding anyone on defense. I hope Few begins to look at Perry more. Perry played some good minutes in the second half and looked pretty good I thought.

    As I expected Gonzaga's defense was just too much for UCLA, especially in the first half when Gonzaga just destroyed UCLA. I love watching this team play D. i felt they shot pretty goof from the 3 point line making 9 threes. They were really hot from behing the arch at the beginning of the game, maybe nailing their first 4 three pointers. Nembhard had two and Bolton

    Well that's about it for now. Gotta led other people chime in...On to Friday nite ve Duke.

    Go Zags!!!
    I thought it was so cool to see Nembhard shoulder the two UCLA players as he was talking yelling after he busted them up for two straight layins through traffic/contact to lead to a T.O. He seemed to let those UCLA boys know they weren’t on his level. If memory serves me correct didn’t help have a real nice game versus then in Final 4 also
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Like at Butler?
    Jazz, I was almost over that.
    This is probably my lack of basketball knowledge showing, but can you bang into your defender's chest shoulder-first and shove them back with your off-arm elbow to get your jumper off? That's like 75% of UCLA's offense. I don't think I saw Jaquez take a shot tonight without the shove-off first.
