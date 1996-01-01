Thread: Gonzaga vs UCLA Post Game thoughts and analysis

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

Gonzaga 83

UCLA 63



Wow! I never saw this coming. Gonzaga totally dominated UCLA the first half 45-25, and essentially the game was over at the half. Gonzaga slowed it down in the second half and kept a steady lead of 20 throughout. Gonzaga slowed it down to a crawl in the last 3 minutes just using the clock to cloee UCLA out. The announcers raved about Holmgren, and they also did the same regarding Nembhard.



Nembhard led the Zags with 24 points and 6 assists, and played like a puppet master controlling the whole game. He npt only scored but had complete control of the offense with brilliant passes and dribbling. He also played awesome defense as usual. Holmgren also played outstanding, especially in the first half where he controlled the inside and kept UCLA away from the basket inside. He is the Best BASKET PROTECTR EVER AT Gonzaga. He also had real good offense with 2 threes, and scoring 15 points. Timme had 18 points and really got beat up inside. However he took ever blow like a real warrior. Strather had 11 and 9 rebounds and played real good deense. Bolton helped out with 0 points and 2 threes.



Gonzaga shot 56% for the game, and 39% from behind the 3 point line. The shot 76 % from the foul line. Very good offense.



Oh by the way, Watson didn't score and had a real hard time guarding anyone on defense. I hope Few begins to look at Perry more. Perry played some good minutes in the second half and looked pretty good I thought.



As I expected Gonzaga's defense was just too much for UCLA, especially in the first half when Gonzaga just destroyed UCLA. I love watching this team play D. i felt they shot pretty goof from the 3 point line making 9 threes. They were really hot from behing the arch at the beginning of the game, maybe nailing their first 4 three pointers. Nembhard had two and Bolton



Well that's about it for now. Gotta led other people chime in...On to Friday nite ve Duke.



Go Zags!!!