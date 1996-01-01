Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Currently online

  Today, 09:12 PM
    sittingon50
    Default Currently online

    1116
    But we don't play nobody.
  Today, 09:23 PM
    ZANY
    Default

    That good?
  Today, 09:24 PM
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZANY View Post
    That good?
    For November, that's not a bad number.
  Today, 09:26 PM
    sittingon50
    Default

    1252
    But we don't play nobody.
  Today, 09:35 PM
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sittingon50 View Post
    1252
    Number would be higher, but I think a couple thousand old farts were taken out by Covid.
  Today, 09:39 PM
    sittingon50
    Default

    1411
    But we don't play nobody.
  Today, 09:50 PM
    sittingon50
    Default

    1480
    But we don't play nobody.
  Today, 09:51 PM
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sittingon50 View Post
    1480
    Maybe the dead are coming back, just like voters from Chicago.
  Today, 10:00 PM
    sittingon50
    Default

    1559


    That's a lot of bodies, Tex.
    But we don't play nobody.
  Today, 10:08 PM
    johno
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Number would be higher, but I think a couple thousand old farts were taken out by Covid.
    Too soon. Go Zags!
