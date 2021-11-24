Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Beat the bruins beverage thread

    Beat the bruins beverage thread

    In T-Mobile I have a choice between goose island ipa and space dust. Neither are bad, but both are corporate beer. I hope everyone is drinking something good tonight. Go Zags!
    Bring back the OCC
    Quote Originally Posted by gu03alum
    In T-Mobile I have a choice between goose island ipa and space dust. Neither are bad, but both are corporate beer. I hope everyone is drinking something good tonight. Go Zags!
    No worries, I have JD and Cherry Dr Pepper already poured. By halftime I should be well over the legal limit. So glad I have all day tomorrow to recover, I doubt I get to sleep until 11:30.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Red label and good cigar for an epic battle
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    I've been saving this for a special game.

    2014 No Li brew house Defacto Imperial Black IPA #1667. Barrel aged. Was a gift to me by a friend when he found out about the beverage thread. Each bottle was given its own label # and hand signed .

    Absolutely delicious way to start the UCLA event.

    GO ZAGS!!!

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45
    No worries, I have JD and Cherry Dr Pepper already poured. By halftime I should be well over the legal limit. So glad I have all day tomorrow to recover, I doubt I get to sleep until 11:30.
    I’m on 6 am flight so I can be at work tomorrow. Wtf was I thinking. You are a smart one.
    Bring back the OCC
