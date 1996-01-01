Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Beat UCLA

  1. Today, 06:13 AM #1
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,376

    Default Beat UCLA

    Big game tonight. Get it done, Zags (again).

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ

    NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
    Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Michigan 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
    -----
    FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
    UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Kansas 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:18 AM #2
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,743

    Default

    Ruin the bruins
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:21 AM #3
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,708

    Default

    You Got This One, Guys!

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:44 AM #4
    SCU
    SCU is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Mar 2014
    Posts
    65

    Default

    Go get em, Zags... rest of the league is routing hard for you!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:55 AM #5
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,715

    Default

    Make a statement, Zags.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 07:59 AM #6
    HRZag
    HRZag is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    433

    Default

    FUCLA!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules