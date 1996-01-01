It's Game Day Gonzaga vs UCLA
Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day, the best day of the week. And today may be one of the best days of the year. This is the game against UCLA that we've all been waiting for. And finally the day is here. I know that I've waited for this one for a long time. So eveyone get your gear on and get ready to rock and roll all day long. Zag Nation WILL be ready. There will be great pleasure in sending those Bruins back home with a loss. They appear to be so cocky.
After watching Gonzaga last night I really believe the Zags are ready. I have had my doubts about this game. Who hasn't really because UCLA is so good and so talented. They have most of thier players back from last year, and they definitely have one of the best players in the country. However, no matter how good UCLA is, Gonzaga is better. That's how good we are. Yes we have some young players, but Oh My God they are good, and they have been playing really well in these past few games. They are ready. This is one huge reason that all of these talented young players have come to Gonzaga. This is the kind of game they want to play in. They are BIG TIME athletes.
And the best young player of them all, Mr Holmgren IS READY. He has been critixized quite a bit by the media for his showing vs Texas, but that was a long time ago. He has recently shown me that he has come a long ways in such a short time. And I can say the same for two Freshmen off the bench, Sallis and Hickman. Both have shown that they are very talented players.
And we have Tillie. The Player of the Year. He is definitely a weapon. And he is ready.
Im smiling this morning. And I'll be smiling tonight after the game too.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!