Thread: Zags vs C. Michigan Postgame Thoughts & Analysis

Zags vs C. Michigan Postgame Thoughts & Analysis
Quick turnaround but let’s keep this thread tradition going!
Zags are on a business trip to Vegas indeed and left no room to doubt that with tonight’s performance. Hickman, Sallis, Strawther lead Zags in minutes w 26, 26, and 25 respectively and all the starters get a nice long rest in 2nd half. A perfect scenario w UCLA game less than 24 hrs after this one.
The Zags flow on offense is starting to show and the defensive intensity and focus continues to be top notch. Nothing to nitpick about this performance except free throw shooting and 3pt. Glad to see Zags already showing they know how to attack a zone cause that seems the obvious way for teams to try and slow them down.
Anyone else notice Holmgren’s big reveal of a Nowitski-esque turnaround step back jumper off the back foot. Unguardable at any level. Wowser!
ps Love Farnham’s idea to get Kispert, Ayayi and Suggs back during NBA All Star break for the proper sendoff from the fans they never got to have last season.
He can move 15 ft to the left or right about as fast as my eyes can see it, his name could just as well be Hunter Hustle -ZagsGoZags 11/17/21