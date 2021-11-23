-
Zags vs. UCLA Head to Head
...And we're back! Having five games under the belt, it's perhaps time to statistically evaluate our prized upcoming match that ESPN, FOX, and CBSSN have been touting to the Nth degree as if it were the national final.
The last matchup was a game for the ages in last year's National Semifinal. Yay, yay, Jalen Suggs. You brought back the, erm... pride of fourth floor Desmet (I lived on the third floor, and I never got any sleep on weekends!).
The UCLA Bruins (5-0), having maintained most of their previous roster, come to Vegas to take on our beloved Zags (5-0), who have basically reloaded this season. This will be (from reported sources) the first #1 vs #2 AP No. 1 team to play two top-5, non-conference opponents (looking at you, Duke) in the same week of the regular season since Kentucky did it in the 1954. [For those not paying attention, the AP poll started in 1948. No, we didn't go to Dayton in any fashion or practically anywhere in these United States, and the teams invited were fewer than four fingered hands put together, and maybe from some far reaching destinations like Ore-EEEE-Gone...pffffft].
I digress...
UCLA is a team not to be taken for granted. Offensively, they are formidable. Their defense is less impressive, but as the #2 team in the nation, I would not drop my guard (literally or figuratively)! Here we go!
Basic Stat Comparison:
Efficiency stats:
Barttorvik rates the game as an 82-76 win for the Bulldogs. The Bruins will be out for revenge. Hard to say if they can make that comeback. The Zag's depth is far beyond what we had last year. Either way, it should be a very, very exciting game!
credit to TeamRankings for the data.
