Press Releases: Chippewas vs Bulldogs
“These guys are good, you just straight up tell them what’s going on and they usually handle their business pretty good,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “That was the biggest, longest, physical team we’ve played thus far this year, as far as their length around the rim and all that. I thought our bigs did a nice job attacking them, and putting some foul pressure on.”
The halftime break didn’t do much to reset Central Michigan’s mojo or cool off the Death Star that is Gonzaga. In fact, it seemed like the Chippewas only emerged from the locker room because they had to, as the Zags widened the gap even further
Gonzaga, the No. 1 team for the 19th straight week, has defeated its first five opponents by an average margin of 33.6 points.
