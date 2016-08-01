Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Game Thread: Good Sam Empire Classic vs. Central Michigan - Vegas

    Default Game Thread: Good Sam Empire Classic vs. Central Michigan - Vegas

    Gonzaga gets a late night Vegas warm up game against the Chippewas of Central Michigan. I am probably not gonna make far through this game -zzzzzz.

    Tip: 11:00 PM Eastern, 8:00 PM Pacific

    TV: ESPNU
    Live Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/...2-90762a6acbed

    Audio Stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503

    Live Stats: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401365026
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Default

    I truly feel for our East Coasters here on this board who want to watch. Game won't end until 1 am (or later). Even though I am on Spokey time, I don't like 8 pm starts, as I am an early riser. But missing a game is simply not acceptable for me, so I have a RockStar and some coffee on the ready.

    The nice thing about tonight (and this week) is all ESPN games, so no spinning wheel of death. See, GU does care for their out of market fans (at times).
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
