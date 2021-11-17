Feast Week Preview and Brackets
it used to be easy to find links to each of the Thanksgiving week tournaments showing brackets for each so you could plan your Feast Week viewing accordingly...at least I used to find that info on espn.com. Looked around a bit and found the following for those of you wanting to map out the juicy appetizers, main courses and desserts college hoops has to offer this week:
https://lastwordonsports.com/basketb...-week-preview/
I was annoyed sites like espn.com or cbssports.com no longer have the user-friendly, feast week tourney links and brackets posted. Then I found the following list and realized its because there are so many multi-team events (MTE's) now it's just too many to keep track of. Here is a comprehensive list...you gotta scroll down a ways to get to the Thanksgiving week MTE's:
https://www.bloggingthebracket.com/2...on-tournaments
If anyone has found some nice preview sites or tourney summary sites/links we hard core college hoops fans may use to keep our priorities straight this week please share.
Happy Feasting ZagNation!
He can move 15 ft to the left or right about as fast as my eyes can see it, his name could just as well be Hunter Hustle -ZagsGoZags 11/17/21