it used to be easy to find links to each of the Thanksgiving week tournaments showing brackets for each so you could plan your Feast Week viewing accordingly...at least I used to find that info on espn.com. Looked around a bit and found the following for those of you wanting to map out the juicy appetizers, main courses and desserts college hoops has to offer this week:

https://lastwordonsports.com/basketb...-week-preview/

I was annoyed sites like espn.com or cbssports.com no longer have the user-friendly, feast week tourney links and brackets posted. Then I found the following list and realized its because there are so many multi-team events (MTE's) now it's just too many to keep track of. Here is a comprehensive list...you gotta scroll down a ways to get to the Thanksgiving week MTE's:

https://www.bloggingthebracket.com/2...on-tournaments

If anyone has found some nice preview sites or tourney summary sites/links we hard core college hoops fans may use to keep our priorities straight this week please share.

Happy Feasting ZagNation!