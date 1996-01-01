Thread: Monday Rankings

Doubt we see the Zags move off the one line. I am expecting to see BYU make a huge jump from "getting votes" to somewhere around #15. I also suspect UCLA will take more of our the #1 votes... guessing the will nab 8-10 of the votes.
Villanova will probably fall a ways, but they are the best 3-2 team you're going to see. They played very evenly (at worst) against UCLA and Purdue.
College basketball Power Index has Villanova #1, GU #2 as of this Monday morning
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...verview/page/1
As of 5 am Pacific time this morning nov 22, Dick Vitale has
#1 GU
#2 UCLA
#3 Kansas
#4 Purdue
https://www.espn.com/espn/dickvitale...en-top-players
as of 8:03 am this morning
Gary Parrish has
Zags 1, UCLA 2, Kansas 3,
knocking Michigan out of the top 25 with a convincing loss to AZ where Lloyd said: ""[We] played with great intelligence and swag," said first-year Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd. "Our Arizona swag is confidence — but it's backed up with intelligence and effort."
AZ is #15 on this poll Top 25 + 1
https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ankings/top25/
I get dropping Michigan down... but out of the top 25... nah... they aren't THAT bad.