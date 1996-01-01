Thread: Monday Rankings

Results 1 to 7 of 7

Monday Rankings

    Monday Rankings

    Doubt we see the Zags move off the one line. I am expecting to see BYU make a huge jump from "getting votes" to somewhere around #15. I also suspect UCLA will take more of our the #1 votes... guessing the will nab 8-10 of the votes.
    Default

    Villanova will probably fall a ways, but they are the best 3-2 team you're going to see. They played very evenly (at worst) against UCLA and Purdue.
    Default

    College basketball Power Index has Villanova #1, GU #2 as of this Monday morning

    As of 5 am Pacific time this morning nov 22, Dick Vitale has
    #1 GU
    #2 UCLA
    #3 Kansas
    #4 Purdue

    Default

    College basketball Power Index has Villanova #1, GU #2 as of this Monday morning

    As of 5 am this morning nov 22, Dick Vitale has
    #1 GU
    #2 UCLA
    #3 Kansas
    #4 Purdue

    BPI is like the RPI... neither is meaningful until there is an abundance of data. Nova is there based solely on their SOS. That being said, they are probably a 3-2 team that should scare anyone they play.
    Default

    as of 8:03 am this morning
    Gary Parrish has
    Zags 1, UCLA 2, Kansas 3,
    knocking Michigan out of the top 25 with a convincing loss to AZ where Lloyd said: ""[We] played with great intelligence and swag," said first-year Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd. "Our Arizona swag is confidence — but it's backed up with intelligence and effort."
    AZ is #15 on this poll Top 25 + 1

    Default

    I get dropping Michigan down... but out of the top 25... nah... they aren't THAT bad.
    Default

    I get dropping Michigan down... but out of the top 25... nah... they aren't THAT bad.
    It makes for a more compelling story when Juwan raises them from the dead.
