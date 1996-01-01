It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Central Michigan
Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day. The best day of the week.
Time to get our Zag gear on and get ready to rock and roll. This is going to be an awesome week for us Zag fans as we get to have three Game Days, and two of them against top ten teams: UCLA (#2) and Duke (7). And to top it all off it's also Thanksgiving week, which is also one of the best weeks for all of us. So enjoy your kids coming home, enjoy your family and all things that you are grateful for.
And there is one thing I know I'm grateful for, and that's I'm Grateful to be a Zag!!! And I"m grateful to be a member of this basketball forum, GUBoards. Thank you all for making this forum a really good place to hang out and share our love for Gonzag Men's Basketball.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!