Thread: Depth

Lots of talk about a good Purdue team and their strength because of depth. Zags are good too. Despite coach's penchant for small rotations would people say one of our strengths is good depth?
I think we're clearly strong 8 deep. If you give a half-credit each to Perry and Gregg -- works in progress, but each with flashes already very early in the season -- I think we are (or can be) a legit 9+ deep.
I know Coach tightens his rotations as the season advances, but he's got a lot of talent to choose from.
