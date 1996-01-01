Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Depth

  1. Today, 03:16 PM #1
    roxdoc
    roxdoc is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,502

    Default Depth

    Lots of talk about a good Purdue team and their strength because of depth. Zags are good too. Despite coach's penchant for small rotations would people say one of our strengths is good depth?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:33 PM #2
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,803

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by roxdoc View Post
    Lots of talk about a good Purdue team and their strength because of depth. Zags are good too. Despite coach's penchant for small rotations would people say one of our strengths is good depth?
    Potential for development of depth but strong 7 deep, fairly strong 8 deep. How deep does one need to go?

    And one of the guards is out with injury
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:56 PM #3
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,709

    Default

    I think we're clearly strong 8 deep. If you give a half-credit each to Perry and Gregg -- works in progress, but each with flashes already very early in the season -- I think we are (or can be) a legit 9+ deep.

    I know Coach tightens his rotations as the season advances, but he's got a lot of talent to choose from.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules