Thread: Other Games: Sunday - 11. 21. 22

    Default Other Games: Sunday - 11. 21. 22

    #5 Villanova vs. #6 Purdue - 10:00 - ABC
    Boise State vs. Ole Miss - 10:00 - ESPN2

    Utah State vs. Oklahoma - Noon - ESPN2
    #17 Tenn vs. #18 North Carolina - 12:30 - ESPN

    LMU vs. Florida State - 2:30 - CBSSN

    #22 St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette - 4:30 - ESPN

    Arizona vs. #4 Michigan - 6:30 - ESPN

    Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11121/group/50

    Have a solid Sunday
    After seeing them for the first time this year, Purdue looks solid. They have a guard/wing in Ivey that is skilled, very athletic and extremely fast. He plays fast but under control. Their main big is, well, very big. They have a couple of guys that can shoot it from deep, and one of them is a catch-and-shoot guy who needs virtually no space to get a good shot off. There second scorer in the paint is of the earth-bound but strong category, and really knows how to the throw his weight around to get open. I’d love to see a matchup with the Zags.
