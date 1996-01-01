Thread: Plus / minus stats

Can someone please post Watsons plus minus Stat vs Gregg and Perry?
Why??? Gregg would be the only one that you could accurately measure and even that wouldnt tell you much as he has only been on the floor for a short time in the same high leverage spots Anton usually plays in. Anton was pulled against Akron after a travel and a block and Ben saw time. He saw a little time in the Bellarmine game when Watson was in foul trouble. I think youd be surprised with Watsons +\-. He subbed in the first half and we started to pull away. Some people need to pump the brakes on the Watson hate. Dude is the best defender on the team. I know everyone loves Chet and Sallis, but Watson could push Chet for Defensive Player of the year in the WCC just on steals alone.