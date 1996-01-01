Thread: Plus / minus stats

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Can someone please post Watsons plus minus Stat vs Gregg and Perry?
    Why??? Gregg would be the only one that you could accurately measure and even that wouldnt tell you much as he has only been on the floor for a short time in the same high leverage spots Anton usually plays in. Anton was pulled against Akron after a travel and a block and Ben saw time. He saw a little time in the Bellarmine game when Watson was in foul trouble. I think youd be surprised with Watsons +\-. He subbed in the first half and we started to pull away. Some people need to pump the brakes on the Watson hate. Dude is the best defender on the team. I know everyone loves Chet and Sallis, but Watson could push Chet for Defensive Player of the year in the WCC just on steals alone.
    I agree that Watson would be ahead on the plus minus
