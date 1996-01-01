-
Tickets to games this week in Vegas
So decided late to try and go to all the games or at least the game Friday vs Duke. The problem Im running into is they are being sold in blocks of 2 or 4. It would be me,wife, and daughter. So trying to find the odd ticket is tough. My wife(who is amazing) said I could go by myself but one ticket is just as hard as three. If anyone on here is running into this same situation let me know and we can figure something out. If someone on here decided to just buy the extra ticket and it needs a home Im interested.
Thanks!
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules