Thread: Defense Wins Championships

Defense Wins Championships
2017s defense was simply outstanding. However, after watching this group each game, specifically paying attention to their on ball defense as well as rim protection, I truly think this years team will go down as the best defensive team in school history. Here is why:
Chet Holmgren alone not only impacts and alters opponents shots inside, he prevents them! By his blocks but also by his intimidation to the point guards (and even big men) wont even dare to shoot against him. He is also capable of guarding a slashing wing and shutting him down, as he did last night.
When Chet is putting up his do not enter sign inside, that forces a team to work around the perimeter . Out there we have Rasir Bolton who if you watch him, is dialed in tremendously on defense. Guy is quick as can be and very rarely lets someone get by him. Nembhard is an average to above average defender as well.
Our ace defensive stopper is Hunter Sallis. Man! I sure love watching him play defense and was thinking of making a post just to recognize that. You can tell he is committed to being a stopper this year and he is fully capable of that role. Not only does he use his length, athleticism and quickness to keep guards in front of him, but he also gets steals! His quick hands have deflected and poked away so many balls forcing turnovers this year that I lost count. And this is in limited time. He is already becoming one of our best guard defenders ever.
Then you have Watson and perry who both are able to come off the bench and provide defensive prowess. Anton has showed his defense is still above his offense and he can guard most all five positions. Perry if need be, can also be brought in and protect the rim.
Strawther is improving on defense, but with him it seems as if its just a willingness to do so. He has the strength and athleticism to be an elite defender. I think that will come around and peak come March as well.
I am so excited about this teams potential, not so much for their offense that is really good, but even moreso for their defense. We may not be the offensive juggernaut that last years squad was, but we will still be a 75-80 ppg scoring team. And I dont see many teams scoring that against us.
Last night was a clinic. Cant wait for next week when Ill be in Vegas to see how we stack up against two teams I think are final four caliber.
Well stated. And if I recall correctly, Harris was very solid on Def. My hope is that Harris makes a speedy recovery. Last year many complimented Zags offense and questioned Zags Def. But if they keep this level of Def up, we likely won't hear such questions. And it seems Few is on them to really defend during these early games.
For the upcoming games next week, I'm looking forward to seeing how well they are able to defend UCLA & Duke. I'm excited to see Banchero vs Chet. Should be fun to watch because I truly feel Chet's Defense will shine, as will the rest of the team's Def.
Go Zags
