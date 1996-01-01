-
Other Games: SAT - 11. 20. 21
WCC:
Morgan State @ Portland 5:00
Pepperdine @ UC Irvine - 6:00 - ESPN+
Central Methodist @ BYU - 6:00 - byuTV
Top 25 / Opponents / Others
Binghamton @ #23 U Conn - 9:00 - FS2
#5 Villanova vs. #17 Tennessee -10:00 - ESPNEWS ( Cheez-It HOF Tip-Off)
Stanford @ #9 Baylor - 10:00 - ESPN+
Dixie State @ CSU Northridge - Noon
#6 Purdue vs. #18 North Carolina - 1:00 - ESPNEWS (Both teams are 3-0)
Texas Tech vs. ICW - 2:00 - ESPN+
San Jose State @ #8 Texas - 3:00 - LONG
Iona vs. North Alabama - 5:30 - ESPN3
Texas State vs. Eastern Washington - 8:00
Enjoy your day.
