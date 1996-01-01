Iowa Women's Basketball Games Canceled Over Positive COVID-19 Tests

Mechelle VoepelESPN.comIowa's women's basketball teamafter positive tests for COVID-19 in the program.The No. 8 Hawkeyes (4-0) are now scheduled to play at Duke next on Dec. 2 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge."We're obviously disappointed but understand this is the right decision," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said in a statement. "Our team and staff have followed best practices. But unfortunately, a number of individuals experienced symptoms and tested positive. We will continue to follow the guidance of our medical staff and look forward to returning to the court."The Hawkeyes are led by sophomore Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 21.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. She had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a victory over Southern on Nov. 17.