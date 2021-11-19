WBB Hosts No. 7 Stanford This Sunday

The Zags are coming off a big 69-39 win over Idaho State-/RV Gonzaga (3-0, 0-0 WCC) vs. No. 7/2 Stanford (2-1)SUNDAY, NOV. 21 | 1 P.M. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER | SPOKANETELEVISION: SWXLIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS | 790 AM KJRB- The Gonzaga Bulldogs host No. 7/2 Stanford on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.- Gonzaga is coming off a dominant 69-39 win over Montana State. The Zags' bench scored 37 points for the team as junior Kaylynne Truong led the team overall for the second game in-a-row with 11 points.- GU is forcing an average of 15.7 turnovers per game and a total of 47 so far this season.- Stanford is coming off a 77-55 home win over the University of Portland on Tuesday, Nov. 16.- Before the home win over Portland, Stanford lost 61-56 to No. 25 Texas, snapping a 21-game winning streak for the defending national champion.- Stanford is one of three Pac-12 teams the Bulldogs is scheduled to play. The other two include the University of Utah at a neutral venue in Honolulu, HI over Thanksgiving break and Washington State University at home on Dec. 8.- Gonzaga starts three of its four first games at home. The lone road game was Montana on Nov. 14 before the team travels to the Rainbow Wahine Tournament in Hawaii over Thanksgiving.- The Bulldogs will face six teams that were part of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including defending National Champions, Stanford.- Last season, the Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight year under head coach Lisa Fortier.- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fifth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.-The Zags won their ninth WCC Tournament Title in 2021 with a thrilling victory over BYU in the championship game.- GU went undefeated last year at home with a perfect 9-0 record. Overall, the Zags have been undefeated at home since Feb. 16, 2019, with a 37-1 overall record in the last three seasons.- Standford was the preseason pick to win the Pac-12 Conference by both the coaches and media.- The Cardinal is sitting at 2-1 on the season with a win against Portland and Morgan State along with a loss to No. 25 Texas.- That defeat against Texas snapped a 21-game winning streak for the defending national champion Cardinal and also marked the first non-conference loss at home since December 2017.- Stanford returns 12 of its 13 players from last year's championship squad, as Kiana Williams was the only departure after being drafted in the second round by the WNBA.- 82 percent of scoring, 95 percent of rebounding and 81 percent of Stanford's assists return to the floor for the Cardinal this season.- Tara VanDerveer is the winningest coach in women's college basketball history.- Several Cardinal earned spots on national preseason watch lists, including Haley Jones (Cheryl Miller Award), Lexie Hull (Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award), Francesca Belibi (Lisa Leslie Award) and Cameron Brink (Katrina McClain Award).