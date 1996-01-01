Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Gonzaga vs Bellarmine post game thoughts and analyses

  1. Today, 08:31 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,699

    Default Gonzaga vs Bellarmine post game thoughts and analyses

    Gonzag 92i
    Bellarmine50

    i thought this was the best game of the year, on both offense and Defense. Good balanced scoring: Timme 25, Strawther 19 and Holmgren 18, Hickman 9 and Nembhard 9 and Gregg 5. Gonzaga shot 54% for the game and 48 from behind the 3 pt line and made 11 threes Best shooting night of the year from behind the arch.

    I also thought the defence was outstanding the whole game, and held them to 50 pts. I thought the substitues played really good D as well. The team is sooo quick and togugh on D.

    I loved the play where Sallis blocked a shot, got the ball and dribbled down court for a dunk. He is so intense.

    Our point guards (Nemby and Hickman) are great. Nemby is one of the best in the country. He can really feed the open guys.

    I enjoyed the game even with no announcers....hahaha
    Enjoyed seeing Holmgren look so much better on Offense and he is just a stud on defense.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:42 PM #2
    ZANY
    ZANY is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Posts
    99

    Default

    Watsons offensive problems are so perplexing. But his defense is always solid.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:42 PM #3
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,618

    Default

    Much better showing overall. I've heard from many that Anton is much more improved on the offensive end. I don't see much improvement from last year. Still forces the issue, and struggles on what to do in traffic or near the rim. He his however stellar on defense, i just don't think we will see much improvement offensively.
    America's Team!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:43 PM #4
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Posts
    1,269

    Default

    We had a three headed monster tonight in Drew, Julian, and Chet. Ben is looking better to me every game. Nolan was 3 for 4 from deep tonight, really like his all around game.

    Anton and Kaden value down last couple of games in my book. Kaden 5 fouls 5 minutes last game, Anton 5 fouls 12 minutes this game. Perhaps I'm getting so spoiled by Drew and Chet that I'm setting a unrealistic high bar for those 2 young men. What do you think?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:48 PM #5
    katman50
    katman50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    The Rock
    Posts
    1,061

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZANY View Post
    But his defense is always solid.
    Anton fouled out in roughly 12 minutes of playing time. He appeared lackadaisical. He was whistled for at least 2 charging fouls. Disappointing night for Watson.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:53 PM #6
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,699

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    Anton fouled out in roughly 12 minutes of playing time. He appeared lackadaisical. He was whistled for at least 2 charging fouls. Disappointing night for Watson.
    3 charging fouls....He was a joke tonight. Played just the way he did last year. He missed at least 3 bunnies as well. I hope Gregg beats him out.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:56 PM #7
    tyra
    tyra is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,240

    Default

    Voted for Chet. Great overall game but what he did to Penn in the second half was true magic.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 09:04 PM #8
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,270

    Default

    - lots of thoughts on watson tonight..........i agree with the post that says let's be thankful he is so valuable on defense, but for now hope is about all gone that he is ever going to be an offensive plus for the team.

    - what i liked is timmie shooting over 75% from the line. he is going to hurt many teams if he can consistently shoot 75% or better.

    - espn stats had 4 blocks, really seemed like i saw about 6 or so.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 09:18 PM #9
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,699

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - lots of thoughts on watson tonight..........i agree with the post that says let's be thankful he is so valuable on defense, but for now hope is about all gone that he is ever going to be an offensive plus for the team.

    - what i liked is timmie shooting over 75% from the line. he is going to hurt many teams if he can consistently shoot 75% or better.

    - espn stats had 4 blocks, really seemed like i saw about 6 or so.
    What I really liked about Holmgren was when he started guarding that guard who was just killing Strawther or anyone else who guarded him...Holmgren totally shut him down...The kid didn't score a single bucket on Holmgrent. He is not only a good shot blocker he can guard a wing. So that tells us we can play 3 bigs at one time if we need to. Wow

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 10:35 PM #10
    StatZag
    StatZag is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Posts
    59

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - lots of thoughts on watson tonight..........i agree with the post that says let's be thankful he is so valuable on defense, but for now hope is about all gone that he is ever going to be an offensive plus for the team.
    Everyone pulls so hard for Watson, including staff and announcers, but its hard to see much progress. Don't know what explains it, but at this point I think it is what it is. Pretty unusual to have a 4yr player who starts for some of this freshman and soph years (on #1 seed teams!) but probably won't start for his upperclassman years.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules