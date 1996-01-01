Thread: Gonzaga vs Bellarmine post game thoughts and analyses

Gonzaga vs Bellarmine post game thoughts and analyses
i thought this was the best game of the year, on both offense and Defense. Good balanced scoring: Timme 25, Strawther 19 and Holmgren 18, Hickman 9 and Nembhard 9 and Gregg 5. Gonzaga shot 54% for the game and 48 from behind the 3 pt line and made 11 threes Best shooting night of the year from behind the arch.
I also thought the defence was outstanding the whole game, and held them to 50 pts. I thought the substitues played really good D as well. The team is sooo quick and togugh on D.
I loved the play where Sallis blocked a shot, got the ball and dribbled down court for a dunk. He is so intense.
Our point guards (Nemby and Hickman) are great. Nemby is one of the best in the country. He can really feed the open guys.
I enjoyed the game even with no announcers....hahaha
Enjoyed seeing Holmgren look so much better on Offense and he is just a stud on defense.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!