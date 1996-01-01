View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

  • Timme

    8 22.86%

  • Holmgren

    17 48.57%

  • Strawther

    8 22.86%

  • Nembhard

    1 2.86%

  • Sallis

    0 0%

  • Hickman

    1 2.86%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Bellarmine (post approved by Woohoo)

  Today, 08:02 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,080

    BZ Bulldog of the Game - Bellarmine (post approved by Woohoo)

    Timme was tonights top scorer with an efficient 25 points on 7-10 shooting.

    Holmgren filled the stat sheet with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

    Strawther had 19 points and six rebounds.

    Nembhard dished out 7 assists.

    Hickman was 3-4 from outside and contributed some rebounds and assists.

    Sallis brought a ton of energy off of the bench.


    Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?


    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401369156
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  Today, 08:06 PM #2
    Zerogame
    Zerogame
    Zerogame is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    Kettle Falls
    Posts
    720

    Default

    Holmgren's defense is a game-changer.
    "Neck-ties are just maxi pads for your throat." - Ted Williams
  Today, 08:08 PM #3
    zagamatic
    zagamatic is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Posts
    1,335

    Default

    My vote went to Timme. But could just as easily went with Holmgren, for a guy built like that to utterly shut down a guard who drives as his main move is just amazing. Also super glad to see the 3s falling like rain leading up to next week.
  Today, 08:12 PM #4
    Spink
    Spink is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Posts
    262

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zerogame View Post
    Holmgren's defense is a game-changer.
    BOOM

    Nobody on the floor contributed to the beatdown than Chet! Easy vote.
  Today, 08:57 PM #5
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,699

    Default

    Congrats to Holmgren. Nice to see our true Freshman win this honor. He really did look much better tonight. He must be a very intelligent person because he is improving so fast. And we will need that next week.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
