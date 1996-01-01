Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Bellarmine (post approved by Woohoo)

BZ Bulldog of the Game - Bellarmine (post approved by Woohoo)
Timme was tonights top scorer with an efficient 25 points on 7-10 shooting.
Holmgren filled the stat sheet with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.
Strawther had 19 points and six rebounds.
Nembhard dished out 7 assists.
Hickman was 3-4 from outside and contributed some rebounds and assists.
Sallis brought a ton of energy off of the bench.
Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401369156
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.