Other Games: Friday - 11. 19. 21
WCC
Cal Poly @ Santa Clara - 6:00 - WCCN
CSU Fullerton @ San Diego - 7:00 - WCCN
UTEP @ Pacific - 7:00 - WCCN
A number of MTE Tournaments begin today: Myrtle Beach Invitational, Charleston Classic, Paradise Jam, Empire Classic, Jersey Mike's Classic, Roman Main Event
Top 25 / Opponents / Others
#22 St. Bonaventure vs. Clemson - 11:30 - ESPN2
Hofstra @ #20 MD - 3:30 - FS1
4:00
Ohio @ #13 Kentucky - SECN
#21 Auburn @ So. Florida - ESPN+
Marquette vs. West Virginia - ESPN2
Lehigh @ Merrimack
5:00
Lafayette @ #7 Duke - ACCN
WKU @ #11 Memphis - ESPN+
Oakland @ #14 Alabama - ESPN+ / SECN+
Paul Quinn @ Tarleton - ESPN+
Wichita State vs Arizona - 7:00 - ESPNU (Vegas, T-Mobile Arena)
#4 Michigan vs. UNLV - 9:30 - ESPN2 (Vegas, T-Mobile)
Have a great start to the weekend.
