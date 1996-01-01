WCC

Cal Poly @ Santa Clara - 6:00 - WCCN
CSU Fullerton @ San Diego - 7:00 - WCCN
UTEP @ Pacific - 7:00 - WCCN

A number of MTE Tournaments begin today: Myrtle Beach Invitational, Charleston Classic, Paradise Jam, Empire Classic, Jersey Mike's Classic, Roman Main Event

Top 25 / Opponents / Others

#22 St. Bonaventure vs. Clemson - 11:30 - ESPN2
Hofstra @ #20 MD - 3:30 - FS1

4:00

Ohio @ #13 Kentucky - SECN
#21 Auburn @ So. Florida - ESPN+
Marquette vs. West Virginia - ESPN2
Lehigh @ Merrimack

5:00

Lafayette @ #7 Duke - ACCN
WKU @ #11 Memphis - ESPN+
Oakland @ #14 Alabama - ESPN+ / SECN+
Paul Quinn @ Tarleton - ESPN+

Wichita State vs Arizona - 7:00 - ESPNU (Vegas, T-Mobile Arena)

#4 Michigan vs. UNLV - 9:30 - ESPN2 (Vegas, T-Mobile)

Have a great start to the weekend.