Thread: Ran the table. Posted in all threads on page 1. NEW RULE APPLIES FOR TODAY

I am now the rule master for today (no seriously, it's in the rules. Refer to the FOO rule thread stickied above).
So....let's see....what rule do I want to enact for today...?
This is a lot of pressure. Let me think a bit.
I am now the rule master for today (no seriously, it's in the rules. Refer to the FOO rule thread stickied above).
So....let's see....what rule do I want to enact for today...?
This is a lot of pressure. Let me think a bit.
Allow myself to introduce....myself...
Okay, here is what we will do (so far. I reserve the right to add/change/rescind any rules).
Any new THREADS (just the new threads, not posts) in the FOO today have to have (Approved by Woohoo) written in the title. Even if I have not approved it. You still have to put it.
Thanks in advance for your cooperation.
Allow myself to introduce....myself...