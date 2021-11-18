WCC

Nevada @ San Francisco - 7:30 - WCCN/STADIUM
Ark - PB @ Portland - 7:00 - WCCN

Top 25 / Opponents

#22 St. Bonaventure vs. Boise State - 11:00 - ESPN2
Milwaukee @ #24 Florida - 3:00 - SECN / ESPN+
#19 Ohio St @ Xavier - 3:30 - FS1
Stony Brook @ #3 Kansas - 5:00 - BIG12/ESPN+
Wyoming @ Washington - 8:00 - PAC12

More Games Listed Here: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11118/group/50