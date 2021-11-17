Thread: Gonzaga v UCLA 11/23 Predictions/Thoughts/What Do You Hope To See?

GU 90 UCLA 88
Gonzaga will have to play all 40 minutes to win this game....
95-83, Zags.
I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
88-81 Zags
Go Zags!
LIZF has been doing this thread for years... I'll wait..
Go!! Zags!!!
UCLA is good. Lots of playmakers and they are motivated. I predicted Texas to win by 8, look forward to looking like a dummy tues night.
UCLA 88 Zags 80
We will have to match UCLAs intensity. They never quit and will apply 40 mins of frustrating pressure.
Zags 84
UCLA 91
I will roll this one into mine... Please note, I usually don't post the next game until the upcoming game is in the books. Mostly because I don't want confusion as to what game people are predicting.
shows we are all thinking past bellarmine and central michigan,
which sounds kind of normal ....
gee, we didn't have one road game this preconference, that's amazing
Geez! Bellarmine (never even heard of it) and Central Michigan are walkover games. Lets get down to the two big ones UCLA and Duke, the games that will define us, until the Tourney.
Both are perfect opponents to bring out the worst in us and we need such games. In fact, each game is the equivalent of a final four game. So lets get into it.
Seems a little early to looking at UCLA...
:]
Geez. Sorry for stepping on toes. My apologies. Wont do it again.Go Zags!!
