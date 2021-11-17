Results 1 to 19 of 19

Thread: Gonzaga v UCLA 11/23 Predictions/Thoughts/What Do You Hope To See?

  Today, 06:42 AM
    sheps001
    Gonzaga v UCLA 11/23 Predictions/Thoughts/What Do You Hope To See?

    GU 90 UCLA 88
  Today, 08:19 AM
    bartruff1
    Default

    Gonzaga will have to play all 40 minutes to win this game....
  Today, 08:29 AM
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Default

    95-83, Zags.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
  Today, 08:39 AM
    buenaparkzag's Avatar
    buenaparkzag
    Default

    88-81 Zags
    Go Zags!
  Today, 08:57 AM
    bigblahla's Avatar
    bigblahla
    Default

    LIZF has been doing this thread for years... I'll wait..

    Go!! Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
  Today, 09:13 AM
    phxfireflames's Avatar
    phxfireflames
    Default

    UCLA is good. Lots of playmakers and they are motivated. I predicted Texas to win by 8, look forward to looking like a dummy tues night.

    UCLA 88 Zags 80
  Today, 09:15 AM
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    Default

    We will have to match UCLAs intensity. They never quit and will apply 40 mins of frustrating pressure.

    Zags 84
    UCLA 91
    Last edited by HenneZag; Today at 09:49 AM.
    America's Team!
  Today, 09:20 AM
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    I will roll this one into mine... Please note, I usually don't post the next game until the upcoming game is in the books. Mostly because I don't want confusion as to what game people are predicting.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
  Today, 09:25 AM
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    I will roll this one into mine... Please note, I usually don't post the next game until the upcoming game is in the books. Mostly because I don't want confusion as to what game people are predicting.
    Bad juju too....gotta wait til after Bellarmine game before posting this thread imo.
    He can move 15 ft to the left or right about as fast as my eyes can see it, his name could just as well be Hunter Hustle -ZagsGoZags 11/17/21
  Today, 09:46 AM
    Spike#1
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex View Post
    Bad juju too....gotta wait til after Bellarmine game before posting this thread imo.
    Bellarmine AND Central Michigan on Monday!!! Way too early for this thread.

    Up next... National Championship Game predictions.

    Agreed, bad juju...
  Today, 10:22 AM
    ZagsGoZags
    Default

    shows we are all thinking past bellarmine and central michigan,
    which sounds kind of normal ....
    gee, we didn't have one road game this preconference, that's amazing
  Today, 11:57 AM
    sheps001
    Default

    Geez! Bellarmine (never even heard of it) and Central Michigan are walkover games. Lets get down to the two big ones UCLA and Duke, the games that will define us, until the Tourney.
    Both are perfect opponents to bring out the worst in us and we need such games. In fact, each game is the equivalent of a final four game. So lets get into it.
  Today, 12:17 PM
    bartruff1
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sheps001 View Post
    Geez! Bellarmine (never even heard of it) and Central Michigan are walkover games. Lets get down to the two big ones UCLA and Duke, the games that will define us, until the Tourney.
    Both are perfect opponents to bring out the worst in us and we need such games. In fact, each game is the equivalent of a final four game. So lets get into it.
    Did you see the Bellarmine St Mary's score ? The very definition of a trap game for Gonzaga.....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
    Mr Vulture
    Default

    Seems a little early to looking at UCLA...
  Today, 12:23 PM
    Mr Vulture
    Smile

    Quote Originally Posted by sheps001 View Post
    Geez! Bellarmine (never even heard of it) and Central Michigan are walkover games. Lets get down to the two big ones UCLA and Duke, the games that will define us, until the Tourney.
    Both are perfect opponents to bring out the worst in us and we need such games. In fact, each game is the equivalent of a final four game. So lets get into it.
    Love the enthusiasm, sheps001. We're all on tiptoes in anticipation of the UCLA and Duke games, but it's a family tradition round here that LIZF authors the game-prediction threads. Kind of like the Christmas wreath on Mom and Dad's front door. Or Big Sister's cheese cake at Thanksgiving.



    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
  Today, 12:26 PM
    Kiddwell
    Default

    Geez. Sorry for stepping on toes. My apologies. Wont do it again.Go Zags!!
  Today, 12:32 PM
    sheps001
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bigblahla View Post
    LIZF has been doing this thread for years... I'll wait..

    Go!! Zags!!!
    Uh yeah. My schedule says Bellarmine next.
    But we don't play nobody.
  Today, 05:46 PM
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kiddwell View Post
    Love the enthusiasm, sheps001. We're all on tiptoes in anticipation of the UCLA and Duke games, but it's a family tradition round here that LIZF authors the game-prediction threads. Kind of like the Christmas wreath on Mom and Dad's front door. Or Big Sister's cheese cake at Thanksgiving.



    :]
    Things I never thought I’d be compared to… wreath on the door is towards the top of the list.

    No worries shep… dig the enthusiasm. I definitely agree that those two games are going to define this team. We’re just a bit superstitious on this board.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
  Today, 05:49 PM
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sheps001 View Post
    Geez. Sorry for stepping on toes. My apologies. Wont do it again.Go Zags!!
    Now you're on double secret probation. . .Dean Wormer has his eye on you. . .


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
