NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament Expands to 68 Teams

By Dave SkrettaAssociated PressThe NCAA womens basketball tournament is expanding to 68 teams beginning with the current season, giving it an equal number of participants as the mens tournament as part of a concerted effort at gender parity.The mens tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011 with four first-round games traditionally played in Dayton, Ohio. The first four for the womens tournament will take place on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16 this season, but they will move to a to-be-determined neutral site beginning with the 2023 tournament.This immediate expansion of the womens basketball championship reinforces the fact that leaders within Division I are committed to strengthening aspects of the womens basketball championship that directly impact student-athletes, said West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, the chairman of the Division I Council.We look forward to the positive change this will have for the student experience at the championship, Lyons said, especially as it relates to equal team opportunities to compete in the tournament.The expansion of the womens tournament was among the recommendations put forth in August after a comprehensive external gender equity review conducted by the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink. It was commissioned after backlash driven by social media of disparities in the mens and womens tournaments, including weight rooms and other facilities.ESPN will broadcast the first four games along with the rest of the womens tournament.The expanded bracket and championship opportunities for Division I womens basketball student-athletes are paramount, said UT-San Antonio athletic director Lisa Campos, the chair of the Division I Womens Basketball Oversight Committee.This is a transition year for the tournament, and strong consideration will be given for other improvement areas, including opening-round games taking place at a predetermined site, in order to improve the championship experience.