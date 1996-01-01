NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament Expands to 68 Teams
By Dave Skretta
Associated Press
The NCAA womens basketball tournament is expanding to 68 teams beginning with the current season, giving it an equal number of participants as the mens tournament as part of a concerted effort at gender parity.
The mens tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011 with four first-round games traditionally played in Dayton, Ohio. The first four for the womens tournament will take place on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16 this season, but they will move to a to-be-determined neutral site beginning with the 2023 tournament.
This immediate expansion of the womens basketball championship reinforces the fact that leaders within Division I are committed to strengthening aspects of the womens basketball championship that directly impact student-athletes, said West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, the chairman of the Division I Council.
We look forward to the positive change this will have for the student experience at the championship, Lyons said, especially as it relates to equal team opportunities to compete in the tournament.
The expansion of the womens tournament was among the recommendations put forth in August after a comprehensive external gender equity review conducted by the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink. It was commissioned after backlash driven by social media of disparities in the mens and womens tournaments, including weight rooms and other facilities.
ESPN will broadcast the first four games along with the rest of the womens tournament.
The expanded bracket and championship opportunities for Division I womens basketball student-athletes are paramount, said UT-San Antonio athletic director Lisa Campos, the chair of the Division I Womens Basketball Oversight Committee.
This is a transition year for the tournament, and strong consideration will be given for other improvement areas, including opening-round games taking place at a predetermined site, in order to improve the championship experience.