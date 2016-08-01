Thread: ESPN+ on Hulu

-
ESPN+ on Hulu
I used to use SLING TV to watch GU games, but now I have Hulu and seeing I can add ESPN+, but the description is terribly vague and just says I would be able to "stream live sports like international soccer, college basketball and football...". It's unclear if this includes GU games no matter which ESPN channel they're on.
Has anyone used Hulu w/ ESPN+ to watch the games?
-
Im using Hulu + Live. I get every single ESPN and ESPN + stream. I get to watch UM Griz football even.
You will get the Zag games that are on ESPN.
