Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Other Games - Wed - 11. 17. 21

  1. Today, 01:23 PM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,414

    Default Other Games - Wed - 11. 17. 21

    Merrimack @ Army - 3:00 - ESPN+

    LIU @ #23 UConn - 3:30 - FS2

    Michigan State @ Butler - 4:00 - FS1
    George Mason @ MD - 4:00 - BTN

    NC State vs. Oklahoma State - 5:00 - CBSSN
    Central Arkansas @ #9 Baylor - 5:00 - ESPN+
    Northern Iowa @ #16 Arkansas - 5:00 - SECN

    Valpo @ Stanford - 5:30 - PAC12
    Northern Colorado @ #8 Texas - 5:30 - LONG

    St. John's @ Indiana - 6:00 - FS1

    UC Davis @ Pepperdine - 7:00 - WCCN
    Little Rock @ LMU - 7:00 - WCCN
    Bellarmine @ St. Mary's - 7:00 - WCCN
    North Florida @ #2 UCLA - 7:30 - PAC12

    Make it a great day.


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:32 PM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,877

    Default

    The Redmen of Utopia Parkway vs the remaining, if precariously, Miller coach might be worth a peek. Cry me a river Izzo, too.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:48 PM #3
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,884

    Default

    Not seeing anything that screams upset tonight.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:05 PM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,877

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    Not seeing anything that screams upset tonight.
    Not Redmen vs Hoosiers?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:07 PM #5
    IowaSERE
    IowaSERE is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    823

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    Not seeing anything that screams upset tonight.
    I like UNI vs Ark
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules