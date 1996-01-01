-
College Insider's Top-25 Mid-Major Wbb
Not really of much value except for some chest bumping, but here is Tuesday's updated College Insider's Top-25 list.
Of interest to Lady Zag fans is that BYU is listed at #3 with one first place vote, last year's nemesis Belmont is listed at #4 with one first place vote, Gonzaga has moved up to #7 from #9 last week and Thursday's opponent Idaho State is listed at #13.
Interesting that Idaho State got blasted by Oregon 91-64 and is still ranked at #13 and South Dakota is ranked at #11 despite being 1-2 with a tight loss to Oklahoma (good loss) but got hammered by #1 South Carolina 71-42. South Dakota State is ranked one spot above Gonzaga at #6 despite getting hammered by #12 Iowa State 75-56. I hope that College Insiders has the same consideration when Gonzaga plays Stanford.
You can see the entire list here: https://www.collegeinsider.com/womens-mid-major-top-25
ZagDad
