Thread: WBB Hosts Idaho State this Thursday

Bengals Begin Long Road Trip at Gonzaga

Jonathan Match, Idaho State Media RelationsPOCATELLO, Idaho – The Idaho State women's basketball team continues its 2021-22 non-conference campaign this week as they head to Spokane to take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The game marks the beginning of a six-game road trip that will take the Bengal squad through its first two conference matchups.Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. MT in Mcarthy Arena in Spokane.The game will be broadcast on the West Coast Conference Network online. You can follow the link above to access the video stream.Mark Liptak and Brad Bugger will be on the call on KISU 91.1. You can tune in on the radio or access the stream online by following the link above.Livestats will also be provided for the game.· In the game against Park on 11/13/21, Montana Oltrogge passed 500 career points. The 109-56 win over park was the 2nd highest scoring game in Bengal history. (first place was a 113-107 win against Weber State in the Big Sky Tournament.)· The 53-point differential was the fourth highest in program history.· The Bengals 34 assists were one shy of the overall ISU record (35 vs NAU on 2-15-1992)· Ellie Smith is now in ninth place all-time in blocked shots with 104. Next up is Grace Kenyon with 105 blocks. She played from 2014-2019 (missed two years with ACL injuries). Ellie now has 401 points in her career.· Estefie Ors has scored 1,380 points, she is now sixth all-time. Next up, fifth on the list, is Grace Kenyon with 1,471 points. Ors is now in ninth place all-time in made field goals with 475. Next up with 486 field goals is Lindsey Reed who played from 2010-2014. She now has 206 made three-point shots in her career the best ever for the program. She needs three rebounds for 500 in her career which would make her the 15th player in ISU WBB history with at least 1,000 points and at least 500 rebounds.· Estefie has played in 127 games for ISU. That is the all-time program record.· Dora Goles is now in fifth place with 141 made three-point shots passing Chelsea Pickering with 138. She played from 2007-2012. Fourth on the list is Chris Urbanski who made 172 three-pointers in her career which spanned from 1997 through 2001. She needs 78 points for 1,000 in her career.· Diaba Konate is now at 613 points in her career.· Montana Oltrogge now has 503 points in her career. She needs eight more made three point shots for 100 in her career and she needs one more rebound for 200 in her career.· The Bengals are currently 4th in the conference in scoring offense, with an average of 71.5 ppg.· ISU is tied with Portland State for the top spot in assists. the Bengals and Vikings are· both averaging 22 assists per game.· The Orange and Black lead the Big Sky in steals. ISU is averaging 12.50 steals per game.· On the glass, the Bengals are No. 1 in offensive boards in the conference, averaging 16.50 per game.In the first CollegeInsider mid-major top-25 poll both the Bengals and the Bulldogs are ranked. Gonzaga is ranked ninth with 516 points and the Bengals are ranked No. 11 with 328 points.This will be the first matchup for the Bengals with another team on the mid-major poll since the Bengals faced off against Idaho last year who is receiving votes.78- Points needed for Dora Goles to become the 21st member of the Idaho State 1000-point club.3 – Rebounds needed for Estefania Ors to become the 15th Bengal all-time with over 1000 points and 500 rebounds1 – Rebounds needed for Callie Bourne to hit 550 in her career.12.5 – The average number of steals per game the Bengals are recording.6 – The Number of games Mark Liptak needs to call to reach 400 in his ISU Career· The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 2-0 on the season coming off of wins against Big Sky opponents Montana State and Montana. The Bulldogs took down MSU 72-47 and beat Montana in Dahlberg Arena 67-60.· Against Montana State, Senior Melody Kempton recorded the Bulldogs first double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 rebounds.· Kaylynne Truong is leading the team offensively, shooting 12-of-21 for 31 points and a 57.1 FG %. she also has five steals and four assists in two games.· Gonzaga is averaging 45.7 from the field while holding opponents to 37.3 percent.· In two games, the Bulldogs have forced opponents into 30 turnovers.