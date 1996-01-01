Thread: GU vs Bellarmine - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Next up for our Zags are the Bellarmine Knights. I know you didn't ask, but, BU is a small Catholic university in Louisville KY and is about the size Gonzaga was when I was haunting the Logan neighborhood in the 80s. The Knights are on quite the road trip... played Purdue and Murray State for losses and for a good gauge, is playing SMC tonight (11/16). Do the road weary Knights pull a rabbit out of their hats or is it smooth sailing for Timme and Company?
What do you hope to see on Friday? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!