Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: GU vs Bellarmine - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

  1. Today, 06:45 PM #1
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,876

    Default GU vs Bellarmine - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Next up for our Zags are the Bellarmine Knights. I know you didn't ask, but, BU is a small Catholic university in Louisville KY and is about the size Gonzaga was when I was haunting the Logan neighborhood in the 80s. The Knights are on quite the road trip... played Purdue and Murray State for losses and for a good gauge, is playing SMC tonight (11/16). Do the road weary Knights pull a rabbit out of their hats or is it smooth sailing for Timme and Company?

    What do you hope to see on Friday? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:11 PM #2
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    8,517

    Default

    92 62 Zags.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:18 PM #3
    ZANY
    ZANY is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Posts
    98

    Default

    95-58 gonzaga
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:24 PM #4
    Gin N GUice
    Gin N GUice is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Location
    spokane
    Posts
    108

    Default

    Zags 90-53
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:43 PM #5
    ZagzKrak
    ZagzKrak is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Posts
    469

    Default

    Zags 89-72
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 07:47 PM #6
    jsnider
    jsnider is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Arcadia, Calif.
    Posts
    282

    Default

    I hope we stay healthy for our two big games starting with UCLA.

    Zags 88
    Bellarmine 61
    Love the Zags!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules