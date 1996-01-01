Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 2021 - 2022 Season

  1. Today, 01:32 PM #1
    jsnider
    jsnider is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Arcadia, Calif.
    Posts
    281

    Default 2021 - 2022 Season

    I thought i would start a new thread about the current season as a whole and not any individual game. I will throw out two observations/questions I would love some feedback on to start it off.


    Where does the consistent scoring threat come from when Gonzaga faces a bigger and more aggressive front court than they have faced in the first 3 games. If Chet Holmgrens defense is ahead of his offense right now and we dont have a consistent deep threat as we have had in the past  when Drew Timme has his hands full down low and only has an average night not a 37 point night, how challenging will it be for Gonzaga to consistently score enough points to win? In years past Gonzaga had players like Kispert, Norvell, Williams-Goss, even players like Tillie, Wiltjer, and Olynk plus others who could be a consistent threat away from the basket but this year there doesnt seem to be that go-to consistent threat that can be relied upon if Timme is bottled up? Do we need someone other than Timme who can average 15-17 PPG on a consistent basis?

    Is anybody surprised at how quiet Nembhard has been? Last year he averaged 9.2 PPG in 29.9 minutes which translates to 12.3 points per 40 minutes. This year he is averaging 7.3 PPG in 31.3 minutes which translates to 9.3 points per 40 minutes. That is a full 3 points per 40 minutes lower than year. Given that last year's team was an elite scoring team that averaged over 90 PPG and this year's team is younger, more inexperienced, and does not seem to have the elite scoring abilities as we saw last year - I was under the impression that Nembhard would try and hunt his shot more and be a bigger scorer than he was last year but to date that has not be in the case at all.

    Thank you to all who provide your opinions on these questions for me.
    Love the Zags!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:11 PM #2
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,791

    Default

    Concern 1: if Timme is shut down or doesnt score 20 plus and we are assuming then the other bigs dont get 15-20.....I see Strawther and Bolton as the point add, while it is early we are shooting just about on par with last years 3 point shooting 33.9 to 36.5 and have our bigs shooting more than last year. However, we are shooting better from the 2 than last year but again it is early. I just dont see too many teams shutting down Timme, Holmgren and Watson forcing guards to score 25 plus...........

    Concern 2: Nope he is a senior leader deferring early to the learning of the youngsters.....that is one shot per game average...not a big deal this early in season IMO....he is averaging better assist to turnover ratio than last year so far and is shooting the 3 ball far better than last year (44.4 to 32.3%)....and the team is averaging ABOUT the same points per game as last year (89 to 92.1) he showed up big time in Texas and will continue to show up when time is needed as a senior leader
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:04 PM #3
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,343

    Default

    There’s a lot of worrying about a limited sample size of data. Yes, this team isn’t perfect, but there is no such thing. They handily beat another top 5 team at home, and will have more answers as the season progresses. I really wouldn’t worry too much that the Zags chose to exploit Drew Timme so much against Texas. The strategy proved excellent from start to finish. I don’t think that it’s the only game plan that Mark Few has at his disposal. Frankly, I think we would have seen Chet go off more if Texas had stayed in the zone they flashed.

    Nembhard has been a consummate point this season. He should have more assists, but Timme often needs a few dribbles to throw off his defender. I’m not worried about his point production at this juncture since he has been adept at running the offense and has been playing good defense.

    Lastly, I don’t think Watson is getting nearly enough credit for how much he has improved on both ends. He is much more engaged, plays with higher energy, and appears ready to attack off of offensive rebounds. His defensive positioning is also so much better. I have a feeling we will see him make some crucial plays in the next few big games. Really liking what I’ve seen from him.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules