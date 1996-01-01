Thread: 2021 - 2022 Season

Concern 1: if Timme is shut down or doesnt score 20 plus and we are assuming then the other bigs dont get 15-20.....I see Strawther and Bolton as the point add, while it is early we are shooting just about on par with last years 3 point shooting 33.9 to 36.5 and have our bigs shooting more than last year. However, we are shooting better from the 2 than last year but again it is early. I just dont see too many teams shutting down Timme, Holmgren and Watson forcing guards to score 25 plus...........
Concern 2: Nope he is a senior leader deferring early to the learning of the youngsters.....that is one shot per game average...not a big deal this early in season IMO....he is averaging better assist to turnover ratio than last year so far and is shooting the 3 ball far better than last year (44.4 to 32.3%)....and the team is averaging ABOUT the same points per game as last year (89 to 92.1) he showed up big time in Texas and will continue to show up when time is needed as a senior leader
