Thread: Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren earn WCC player of week honors

-
Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren earn WCC player of week honors
Jim Meehan, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
Mon, November 15, 2021, 7:01 PM
Nov. 15Gonzaga swept the first WCC awards of the season with Drew Timme winning conference player of the week and Chet Holmgren taking freshman honors.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/gonzagas-...030100969.html
-
Drew Timme takes home Player of the Week from Andy Katz after dominating No. 5 Texas for Gonzaga Men's Basketball
https://www.facebook.com/NCAAMarchMa...0300220728760/
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules