Thread: Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren earn WCC player of week honors

    Jim Meehan, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
    Mon, November 15, 2021, 7:01 PM

    Nov. 15Gonzaga swept the first WCC awards of the season with Drew Timme winning conference player of the week and Chet Holmgren taking freshman honors.

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/gonzagas-...030100969.html
    Drew Timme takes home Player of the Week from Andy Katz after dominating No. 5 Texas for Gonzaga Men's Basketball


    https://www.facebook.com/NCAAMarchMa...0300220728760/
