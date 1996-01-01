Thread: OT - Coach K Grandson & Banchero charged with DUI

Well THIS ought be interesting, especially with all the badmouthing of Few from certain "pristine" areas of college fandom:
EDIT: Mods can you change the title to "Grandson" instead of "son" please?Two Duke basketball players face charges in Orange County following a driving while impaired arrest early Sunday morning. According to court records, Michael Savarino, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, was arrested for DWI while star freshman Paolo Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI. The N.C. Highway Patrol made the arrests in Orange County.
