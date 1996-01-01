Results 1 to 13 of 13

Thread: OT - Coach K Grandson & Banchero charged with DUI

  1. Today, 06:19 AM #1
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,777

    Default OT - Coach K Grandson & Banchero charged with DUI

    Well THIS ought be interesting, especially with all the badmouthing of Few from certain "pristine" areas of college fandom:

    https://www.newsobserver.com/sports/...255858341.html

    Two Duke basketball players face charges in Orange County following a driving while impaired arrest early Sunday morning. According to court records, Michael Savarino, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, was arrested for DWI while star freshman Paolo Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI. The N.C. Highway Patrol made the arrests in Orange County.

    Read more at: https://www.newsobserver.com/sports/...#storylink=cpy
    EDIT: Mods can you change the title to "Grandson" instead of "son" please?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:26 AM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,861

    Default

    Now, watch how the best of the best handle this situation. You won't even see their hands moving.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:27 AM #3
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,789

    Default

    How the heck can you aid and abet a DWI????I gotta look this up first I have ever heard of this type of charge for dwi


    Update. Ok new law in 2018.
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:29 AM #4
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,777

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    How the heck can you aid and abet a DWI????I gotta look this up first I have ever heard of this type of charge for dwi
    Maybe Banchero wasn't intoxicated but let a drunk Savarino drive him around?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:48 AM #5
    Sarenyon's Avatar
    Sarenyon
    Sarenyon is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Fort Bragg, NC
    Posts
    1,750

    Default

    Duke has 3 no names scheduled between today and when we play them in Vegas. Look for any suspension of Banchero to be quick and done during the next three games at the most... just a thought.
    GO ZAGS!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:49 AM #6
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,777

    Default

    Well this at least nullifies the "DUI" chants from the Duke fans when they play the Zags
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 06:52 AM #7
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,861

    Default

    See, it's already been buried for 2 full days.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 07:02 AM #8
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane
    Posts
    1,154

    Default

    Wasn't even planning on watching the Dook game tonite, but now I have a reason to.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 07:13 AM #9
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    8,516

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Now, watch how the best of the best handle this situation. You won't even see their hands moving.
    We already did that, locally.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 07:15 AM #10
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,705

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Now, watch how the best of the best handle this situation. You won't even see their hands moving.
    Ain't that the truth, Jazz.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 07:26 AM #11
    ZANY
    ZANY is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Posts
    97

    Default

    We could do a predictions thread for this:
    1. Bancheros out for the Gonzaga game
    2. 3 game suspension or less- which means hes back in time for our game
    3. Duke says something along the lines of hes innocent until proven guilty and so we will wait until hes had his day in court (December) before deciding punishment - he plays in Vegas
    4. Other ideas?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 07:27 AM #12
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,861

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast View Post
    Ain't that the truth, Jazz.
    When Dook’s crisis management pros get done, you’ll feel sorry for the players.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 07:28 AM #13
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,861

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    We already did that, locally.
    Ham handed vs caviar. Watch and see.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules