Thread: Who is the Best Team in College Basketball? -- Field of 68

    Kiddwell
    Smile Who is the Best Team in College Basketball? -- Field of 68

    They like Chet, but doubt his durability, think Paolo is the man. (Pretty interesting three-person conversation.)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxM9FKPLB18


    Language Alert!


    allnet59
    After watching Duke I think they have the horses to beat the Zags next week by ten unfortunately. UCLA will be a very tough matchup as well. If either team decides to double up on Timmie it will be a long night for the bulldogs.
